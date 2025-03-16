Georgia Tech Baseball Fails to Complete Sweep Amidst Pitching Struggles In 12-10 Loss to Pittsburgh
After jumping up 6-0 in the first few innings, Georgia Tech looked like it was well on its way to a sweep today against Pittsburgh. However, the pitching had arguably its worst game of the season after two strong efforts on Friday and Saturday. Pitt scored 10 runs combined in the 4th,5th, and 6th innings and that spearheaded their efforts in a 12-10 victory. The offense for the Yellow Jackets reached double-digits for the third straight game, but a tough bullpen game prevented a sweep in an ACC series.
The offense scored 10 runs on 12 hits, including four home runs. Alex Hernandez had a career day with his first multi home run game of his career and Caleb Daniel hit the first home run of his career. Drew Burress had three hits, including a solo home run.
The offense was not the problem today though for Georgia Tech. After Riley Stanford pitched three good innings to start, he gave up three earned runs. The bullpen used seven other pitchers today and they gave up a combined nine runs the rest of the game. The bullpen has been a strength for Georgia Tech early on this season, but today will be a day they hope to forget.
This loss drops Georgia Tech to 16-4 and 4-2 in ACC. Georgia Tech has to hope that a blown six-run game does not come back to hurt them later this season. They will be back on the field this Tuesday at home vs Gardner-Webb.
Here was the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Caleb Daniel
8. DH John Giesler
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Riley Stanford was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
After Stanford got two strikeouts in the top of the 1st, the Yellow Jackets got on the board.
Georgia Tech struck first and struck first in a big way. Lodise had a leadoff double to get things started and then Burress was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. An RBI single from Schmidt scored Lodise and advanced Burress to third to make it 1-0. The next at bat, Hernandez stepped to the plate and blasted a 3-run home run to give Georgia Tech an early 4-0 lead over Pitt. Neises then walked, stole second, and advaced to third on a ground out from Lackey. Daniel flew out, but Giesler was hit by a pitch to give Georgia Tech runners on the corners with two outs and Kerce up to bat. Kerce flew out and was unable to stretch the lead, but the Yellow Jackets left the first inning with a huge advantage.
Georgia Tech was right back at it in the 2nd. Lodise grounded out to start the inning, then Burress doubled to put a runner in scoring position. After a groundout from Schmidt, Hernandez did it again, blasting a home run that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 6-0. It is the first multi home run game of Hernandez's career.
After another stellar inning from Stanford, Georgia Tech had a chance to add more runs to the board, but was not able to for the first time all day. A leadoff walk from Lackey and a one-out single from Giesler put two runners on, but Kerce flew out and Lodise struck out to end the inning.
The next two innings were nightmares for Georgia Tech.
Pitt scored more runs in the 4th inning than they had in the previous two games combined. A pair of leadoff walks led to a three-run home run by Pitt and they cut the lead in half to 6-3. Caden Gaudette came into the game to replace Stanford, who had a strong first three innings, but struggled to start the 4th. Gaudette got the final two outs of the inning, but Pitt had cut into the lead.
Burress struck out to start the inning, but Schmidt doubled and got to third to get into scoring position. A sac fly from Hernandez got a run back for Georgia Tech to make it 7-3 and that was the score going into the 5th.
Pitt stayed hot to start the 5th. After Gaudette struck out the leadoff batter, he gave up a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases. The tying run came to the plate and walked to score a run and cut the lead to 7-4. Brett Barfield then came in to replace Gaudette. Barfield then gave up a 2-RBI double to pull Pitt within a run, 7-6. He was pulled quickly in favor of Sam Swygert and he got the final two outs to end the inning. What once looked like a Georgia Tech rout turned into a close game in a hurry.
After a scoreless 5th from Georgia Tech, Pitt went right back to work.
A leadoff walk started the inning, then Pitt grabbed the first lead of the game. A double put two runners in scoring position and then Pitt took the lead on a 2-RBI double to make it 8-7. Kayden Campbell came in to replace Swygert, but the result was another RBI double to give Pitt a 9-7 lead. Campbell allowed one more run and Pitt led 10-7 going to the bottom of the inning
Burress cut into the lead with a 2-out solo home run to make it 10-8, but that was the only run of the inning.
Campbell then worked around a HBP and a single to keep the Panthers off the board for the first time since the 3rd inning.
After Hernandez flew out to start the inning. Waugh came in to pinch hit for Evans. He was hit by a pitch and Parker Brosius came in to pinch run for him. Lackey flew out, but Daniel singled to give them another base runner with two outs. Giesler struck out to end the inning though and it went to the 8th.
Cooper McMullin came in to replace Campbell on the mound. He walked the first batter, but then got two outs before being replaced by Adam McKelvey. He got the final out of the inning and Georgia Tech trailed 10-8 going to the bottom of the 8th.
Kerce hit a leadoff single, but Lodise hit into a double play. After a double from Burress, Schmidt had a chance to cut into the lead, but flew out.
After walking the leadoff batter, Connor Chicoli came in to replace McKelvey. He gave up back-to-back singles to increase the lead to 11-8. A sac fly scored the Panthers' 12th run of the game and they took a four-run lead into the bottom of the 9th.
Georgia Tech had a chance in the 9th, despite trailing by four. Hernandez struck to start the inning, but Waugh walked to get a runner on base. After a strikeout from Lackey, Daniel hit his first career home run to cut the lead to 12-10 and keep hopes alive.
The hope did not last long though. Giesler grounded out to end the game and Georgia Tech did not sweep Pitt after all. The Yellow Jackets winning streak was snapped and their record dropped to 16-4, 4-2 in the ACC. They will be back on the field on Tuesday vs Gardner-Webb.
Additional Links
2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show: Where to Watch, Bracket Projections, TV Time, and More
ESPN Recruiting Expert Gives Bold Prediction For Incoming Georgia Tech Freshman
San Francisco 49ers Trading Running Back Jordan Mason To The Minnesota Vikings for Draft Picks