All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Baseball vs UNC Wilmington: Live Updates and Score From Today's Elimination Game

Can Georgia Tech avoid elimination and beat UNC Wilmington today in the Athens Regional?

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech Athletics

For the second straight day, Georgia Tech is facing elimination and needs to win to keep their season alive. After beating Army yesterday, the Yellow Jackets are going to have a rematch from Friday night's opening game when they faced UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks beat Georgia Tech 9-0 in that game.

Cam Jones is getting the start on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets will be using:

1. P Cam Jones

2. CF Drew Burress

3. C Matthew Ellis

4. 1B John Giesler

5. RF Bobby Zmarzlak

6. SS Payton Green

7. 2B Mike Becchetti

8. LF Trey Yunger

9. 3B Carson Kerce

Be sure to refresh the page for the latest updates from Athens!

LIVE UPDATES - Georgia Tech vs UNC Wilmington

1st Inning

Top-

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell covers Georgia Tech Athletics and the Atlanta Hawks for FanNation