Georgia Tech Baseball vs UNC Wilmington: Live Updates and Score From Today's Elimination Game
Can Georgia Tech avoid elimination and beat UNC Wilmington today in the Athens Regional?
For the second straight day, Georgia Tech is facing elimination and needs to win to keep their season alive. After beating Army yesterday, the Yellow Jackets are going to have a rematch from Friday night's opening game when they faced UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks beat Georgia Tech 9-0 in that game.
Cam Jones is getting the start on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets will be using:
1. P Cam Jones
2. CF Drew Burress
3. C Matthew Ellis
4. 1B John Giesler
5. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
6. SS Payton Green
7. 2B Mike Becchetti
8. LF Trey Yunger
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Be sure to refresh the page for the latest updates from Athens!
LIVE UPDATES - Georgia Tech vs UNC Wilmington
1st Inning
Top-
