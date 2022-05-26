Georgia Tech Defeats Louisville 9-4, Now Awaits NCAA Tournament Fate

Georgia Tech gets one last win, beating Louisville before the selection day for the NCAA Tournament

Georgia Tech gave up eight runs in the sixth inning in their opening game of the ACC Tournament against Pittsburgh and that proved to be the difference. Pittsburgh went on to defeat Louisville and advanced to the ACC Semifinals on Wednesday. The matchup between Georgia Tech and Louisville would have only ACC Tournament implications and a win would go a long way to securing a bid for the Yellow Jackets. Marquis Grissom Jr was the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets today.

Both teams did not score a run through the first two innings, but then Georgia Tech got on the board in the third. Drew Compton had a three-RBI triple that gave the Yellow Jackets a 3-0 lead. Colin Hall would have an RBI single that scored Compton and gave the Yellow Jackets a 4-0 after three innings.

Grissom would have a tremendous first three innings on the mound for Georgia Tech. He did not allow a hit and had four strikeouts.

Georgia Tech had chances to add to the lead but did not take advantage of any of them. Louisville was able to strike in the sixth inning with an RBI single, but Georgia Tech was able to limit what the Cardinals did in the rest of the inning.

A two-RBI single cut the Georgia Tech lead to 5-3, but the Yellow Jackets were able to get one of the runs back when Hall had an RBI single to make it 6-3.

Louisville had a huge chance to put more runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Cardinals left the bases loaded and did not score any runs.

Georgia Tech put the game away in the ninth inning by adding three more runs. Jake DeLeo had a three-run double to make it 9-3 and it was the exclamation point on a great game for the Yellow Jackets. Louisville would score a run in the bottom of the inning, but it was meaningless.

It seems like a bad sixth inning in the game against Pitt is going to keep Georgia Tech out of the ACC semifinals. Nonetheless, this is a good win and should comfortably put Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

