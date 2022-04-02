Georgia Tech Falls Apart and Loses to Virginia 13-9

After taking game one from Virginia and ending their home winning streak, Georgia Tech Baseball looked to take game two and the series from them. The game was close at the start, but the story of this game was the opposite of last night. Virginia could not take advantage of runners in scoring position, but they did tonight and made Georgia Tech pay for it.

The Yellow Jackets got on the board first when a bases-loaded walk gave way to Drew Compton scoring and making it 1-0 in the first inning. Virginia had a big second inning, scoring four runs and making the game 4-1.

Georgia Tech was able to strike back quickly with an Andrew Jenkins home run that put the game at 4-2. Colin Tuft got an RBI single to make it 5-2 in the bottom of the third and then his teammate Alex Tappen hit an RBI triple in the fourth to make it a four-run game.

Tech would not go away though. Jadyn Jackson hit a 2 RBI double and that kept his good week going and cut the lead to 6-5. Jackson has been able to put together quite a few extra-base hit games recently and has been a key part of an already great offense.

Virginia was able to load the bases up in the bottom of the sixth inning but unlike last night, the Cavaliers were able to take advantage. Tappen hit a 2 RBI single and made it 8-5. Tappen was really good for Virginia tonight at the plate and took advantage when he was able. Tuft then had a 2 RBI single to make it 10-5 before Justin Rubin had an RBI single to make it 11-5 and the game started to slip away from the Yellow Jackets.

It never seemed like the sixth inninhg was going to end for the Yellow Jackets. Griff O'Ferrall and Kyle Teel both had an RBI single to make it 13-5 in favor of Virginia and Georgia Tech was coming apart at that point.

The Yellow Jackets gave it their best comeback attempt, however. Compton had an RBI single in the top of the seventh and then Jack Rubenstein had one of his own. Andrew Jenkins was able to make it 13-9 with a two run homer in the top of the eighth. This was Jenkins third multi-homer game of the season, once again proving he is one of the best players in the country.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest coverage of Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Give Jackson a follow on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

Complete coverage of Georgia Tech Baseball can be found at AllYellowJackets.com/baseball

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Which 2023 Quarterbacks could be the top targets for Georgia Tech?

Del Alexander hired as Georgia Tech receivers coach

Who else could Georgia Tech Football add through the transfer portal?

Who should Georgia Tech Basketball target in the transfer portal?