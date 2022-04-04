Georgia Tech Falls out of College Baseball Rankings After Another Series Loss

After another ACC Series loss, Georgia Tech has fallen out of the college baseball rankings. The pitching continues to struggle and the fielding errors keep continuing for the team and that has left them without a ranking.

The week started off well with a blowout win vs Charleston Southern, a game in which the Yellow Jackets scored 17 runs. After taking the first game of the series against Virginia and breaking the Cavalier's home winning streak. The next two games were disasters, as Tech gave up 31 runs in two games combined.

The D1Baseball.com top 25 still has Tennessee at the top with a 27-1 record. Virginia, Miami, Louisville, Notre Dame, Florida State, NC State, and North Carolina are the other ACC teams in the poll.

baseballamerica.com also had the Volunteers at the top spot in the rankings. One of the differences between baseballamerica and D1Baseball was that baseballamerica did not rank NC State in this week's rankings.

The USA Today Coaches Poll had the Yellow Jackets as the top team that was receiving votes that did not make the poll. There were seven teams from the ACC that were ranked in front of the Yellow Jackets.

It should be noted that when anyone looks at these rankings, how hard Georgia Tech's schedule has been up to this point. It is only going to get harder playing in the best conference in the country, with weekend series with Florida State and North Carolina on deck.

Georgia Tech Baseball is back in action on Tuesday night against USC Upstate. The game is slated to start at 6:00 p.m in Atlanta.

