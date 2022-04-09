Georgia Tech loses Game Two vs Florida State

Georgia Tech got a big win over Florida State in the series opener on Friday night thanks to a big night behind the plate from Kevin Parada and a clutch 9th inning from pitcher Zach Maxwell. The Yellow Jackets had an opportunity to clinch the series on Saturday afternoon against the Seminoles in Atlanta. Logan McGuire got the start for the Yellow Jackets on the mound tonight.

The game did not start the way that the Yellow Jackets wanted to when Florida State's James Tibbs had a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. Andrew Jenkins would get one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly that allowed Chandler Simpson to score.

Florida State had an RBI single to make the lead 3-1 in the top of the second and it was a shaky start to the game for McGuire, who would be replaced by true freshman Cody Carwile. Tech was able to tie the game up with yet another home run from none other than Kevin Parada, making it his third of the series already.

Tech would then get the lead for the first time in the bottom of the fifth due to an RBI single from Jenkins.

Tech would not have the lead for very long though. Florida State's Alex Toral hit a three-run blast in the top of the sixth inning to make it 6-4 for Florida State.

Simpson continued to have a strong night for Georgia Tech when he reached home on a fielder's choice to make it 6-5. Tres Gonzales would have a sacrifice fly to tie the game up at the bottom of the seventh.

Florida State would re-take the lead in the top of the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-6.

The Seminoles would tack on two more runs in the ninth to put the game away for good.

Fielding errors and inconsistent pitching once again plagued the Yellow Jackets late in the game.

The two teams will play for the series win tomorrow afternoon.

