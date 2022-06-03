It was the opening day of the NCAA Tournament and Georgia Tech was matched up with Campbell for their first game in the Knoxville regional. John Medich was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets and was hoping to get off to a good start in the tournament against one of the nation's most underrated offenses.

It was indeed a good first inning for Medich, as he had one strikeout in a 1-2-3 inning in the first. It was not able to be a productive inning for Georgia Tech's offense in the first, however. Kevin Parada got on base with a walk after a Chandler Simpson ground out, but Andrew Jenkins struck out and then Tres Gonzales had a pop and that was the end of the first inning.

Campbell would be the first team on the board with a solo home run from Logan Jordan and it was 1-0 Camels. A ground out scored another run for Campbell and gave the Camels an early 2-0 lead. That was only the beginning though for Campbell in the inning.

The second inning was a disaster for Georgia Tech. Two more home runs from Campbell got the lead to 5-0 and it could not have been a worse start for Georgia Tech to this game and the NCAA Tournament. Medich would not make it out of the inning and would be replaced by Sam Crawford. Crawford walked his first batter but managed to get out of the inning without giving up any more runs.

The Georgia Tech offense could not answer in the bottom of the second and only got one hit, courtesy of Stephen Reid. It would be 5-0 heading to the third.

Campbell was able to piece together some hits and got the bases loaded, but Crawford would find a way out of it. Georgia Tech would finally get on the board thanks to a two-out RBI double from Jenkins and it was 5-1 Campbell. That would be the only run of the inning, however.

Campbell would add to the lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single that would make it 6-1. Georgia Tech would make a nice double play to end the inning, but once again trailed by five runs.

Hall would have an RBI single that would cut the lead to 6-2, but that would be the only run scored and Georgia Tech would head to the fifth inning trailing by four.

Dawson Brown would replace Crawford as the Georgia Tech pitcher in the fifth inning and hoped to keep the Campbell offense at bay. He did just that and had an easy 1-2-3 inning. Georgia Tech would not be able to put any runs on the board in the fifth and it was still 6-2 heading to the sixth.

The sixth inning would be another terrible one for Georgia Tech. Brown would return to pitch for the Yellow Jackets in the sixth inning and would give up five runs before being replaced by Cole McNamee. It was 11-2 in the sixth and it looked all but over for the first game of the tournament for Georgia Tech.

Reid would have his second hit of the day in the sixth inning and it turned out to be an RBI double to make it 11-3.

Cody Carwile would be the new pitcher for Georgia Tech in the seventh inning. He would get through the inning without allowing any hits and give the offense a chance to close the gap.

Borden would get two more runs on the board with a two-RBI double and made it an 11-5 ballgame.

Carwile would come back out to pitch the eighth inning for the Yellow Jackets. Campbell would add another run on the board due to a wild pitch and that made it 12-5.

Simpson would get a run for Georgia Tech in the eighth with an RBI double that would make it a 13-6 game. The Yellow Jackets had a chance to add more runs on the board, but they were unable to do so.

The top of the ninth inning saw Georgia Tech walk four batters in a row, with two of them coming with the bases loaded. That made it a 15-6 game.

Borden would hit Georgia Tech's first home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and it was a two-run homer that made it 15-8. That would be the only runs of the inning and Campbell would defeat Georgia Tech 15-8.

This was an all too familiar loss for Georgia Tech. The pitching was just dreadful and the team was giving up runs in bunches, with five runs being scored in the second inning and five more coming in the sixth. It is the way in which Georgia Tech has lost plenty of games this season and it did not change today.

Georgia Tech will now await the result of the Tennessee vs Alabama State game later tonight. They will face the loser tomorrow at noon. They cannot afford another loss in the regional or they will be eliminated from the postseason.

