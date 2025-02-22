Georgia Tech's Offense Struggles In 4-2 Loss vs Marshall
After the Yellow Jackets offense pummeled Marshall in game one of the series, they went silent today. Georgia Tech struggled mightily today at the plate in their 4-2 loss to the Thundering Herd, the first loss of the season for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets offense scored 12 runs yesterday (eight in the first two innings), but it could not have been more opposite today. Georgia Tech was 2-24 with runners on base and 1-13 with runners in scoring position and it does not take a genius to figure out that you cannot win many baseball games with stats like that.
The good news is that Georgia Tech will have an opportunity to make it up tomorrow. They will face each other in game three of the series tomorrow at 1:00 and hopefully for Danny Hall's team, the offense will return to its game one form.
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. LF Alex Hernandez
5. DH Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 2B Caleb Daniel
8. RF Parker Brosius
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Brady Jones was the starting pitcher on the mound today.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Marshall was first on the board. Eddie Leon hit a leadoff home run to give the Thundering Herd a 1-0 lead, but Jones limited the damage to just one run and it was 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.
Georgia Tech was able to to tie things up quickly though. Lodise hit a leadoff double and then advanced to third on a flyout from Burress. Schmidt grounded out but drove in Lodise to tie the game. Jones then struck out two batters in the 4th and two more in the 5th before Carson Ballard came in to replace him. Ballard struck out two of the three batters he faced in the inning and the Yellow Jackets' offense gave them the lead in the bottom of the 6th.
After getting runners on base, Parker Brosius hit an RBI single to give Georgia Tech a 2-1 lead, but that was it. The theme of the day was that Georgia Tech could not score with runners on base and that was especially true in the final three innings of the game.
Ballard hit the leadoff batter and then a single put two runners on. An RBI single tied the game up and put runners in the corners with no outs. Caden Gaudette came in for Ballard and gave up a sac fly, which gave Marshall the lead 3-2. A walk put another runner on and then an RBI single extended Marshall's lead to 4-2. Ballard struck out the final batter, but Georgia Tech had three innings to try and make up the deficit.
They could not make it up though. They loaded the bases in the 7th, two runners on in the 8th, and then two more in the 9th. The 8th inning is the biggest letdown. Georgia Tech had two runners on and Drew Burress at the plate, but he grounded out to end the innning. After a pair of walks in the 9th, Georgia Tech could not take advantage. They finished the game 2-24 with runners on base and 1-13 in scoring position. You are not going to win many baseball games with stats like that and Danny Hall's team will look to do better the rest of the series against Marshall. Game three is set for tomorrow at 1:00.
