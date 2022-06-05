Georgia Tech set for Rematch with Campbell in Elimination Game

After beating Alabama State on Saturday afternoon, Georgia Tech avoided elimination and would await the loser of the game between number one Tennessee and Campbell. Despite putting up a good fight against the top-ranked Vols, Campbell lost, setting up a rematch in an elimination game with Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Despite getting the win Saturday, there is still a large mountain to climb for Georgia Tech to make it out of the regional. The Yellow Jackets will have to make it past Campbell and then win not one, but two games against Tennessee, which will be a monumental task.

Georgia Tech is set to have Marquiss Grissom Jr on the mound against Campbell Sunday afternoon. In his last outing against Louisville, Grissom was fantastic and shut down the Cardinal's offense. He is going to need to put forth a similar effort against the Campbell offense, which put up 15 runs on Georgia Tech on Friday.

This will be a chance for Georgia Tech to put the ugly performance against Campbell on Friday behind them. It will not be easy, but the Yellow Jackets have what it takes to get it done tomorrow afternoon.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins were named All-Americans

UCLA Defensive End transfer Christian Burkhalter chooses Georgia Tech

2023 athlete Che Ojarikre on an official visit to Georgia Tech

Top 2023 cornerback target officially visiting Georgia Tech