Georgia Tech Shut out of College Baseball Rankings for Third Straight Week

Georgia Tech Baseball does not appear in the college baseball rankings for the third week in a row

Despite winning their second straight ACC series, Georgia Tech did not appear in any of the major college baseball rankings for the third straight week. They were in the receiving votes section of the polls but were not in the top 25.

In the D1baseball top 25, Tennessee remains in the top spot despite dropping their first SEC game of the year to Alabama this weekend. Miami remains the highest-ranked ACC team in the poll and the Yellow Jackets have an upcoming series with the Hurricanes.

After taking two of three games from Miami in their weekend series, Virginia Tech takes a big leap up to number eight. Virginia, Louisville, and Notre Dame are the other ACC teams ranked. One team that is making an appearance across the rankings this week is Georgia Southern, a team that beat the Yellow Jackets earlier in the year.

In the baseballamerica top 25, there was a major difference from the D1 rankings. Miami and Virginia were in the top ten in from the ACC, but so was Florida State at number nine. The Seminoles were not in the D1 rankings. Virginia Tech, Louisville, and Notre Dame were the other ACC teams ranked.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Miami and Virginia were in the top ten, while Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, and Louisville were other ACC teams in there.

Georgia Tech is back in action today with a home game against Mercer that begins at 6:00 p.m. The ACC opponent this week is Duke and that series will begin Friday in Atlanta.

