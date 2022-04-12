Georgia Tech vs Georgia State Preview

After taking two of three from Florida State over the weekend, Georgia Tech is back in action tonight against the Georgia State Panthers. Both teams come into the game with similar records, with the Yellow Jackets standing at 21-11 and the Panthers being 22-10.

It is safe to say that Georgia Tech has dominated this series throughout the years. The Yellow Jackets hold a 70-12 advantage in the all-time series matchups that started in 1971. This is the second matchup of the two teams this season, as Georgia Tech won the first matchup on March 1st by a score of 4-2.

The offense for Georgia Tech is red hot at the moment and will look to stay that way Tuesday evening. Kevin Parada is tied for the division one lead with 15 home runs and is tied for fourth with 50 RBIs. He had a fantastic series against Florida State, which earned him conference and national player of the week honors.

The Yellow Jackets currently rank second in the country with 397 hits and the offense is only that much more dangerous now that Chandler Simpson is back in the lineup and healthy.

Georgia State is coming in on a seven-game winning streak and just swept conference rival Coastal Carolina in their weekend series. The Panthers are sitting at the top of the Sun Belt standings with a 10-2 conference record and are capable of giving the Yellow Jackets a challenge.

Georgia Tech will look to take down Georgia State before they look ahead to their next ACC matchup this weekend with North Carolina.

The game on Tuesday night is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m and can be seen on ACC Network Extra. You can also listen to the game on the radio at WREK 91.1 FM.

