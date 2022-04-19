Georgia Tech Baseball vs Mercer Preview

After taking the weekend series against North Carolina, Georgia Tech Baseball is back in action tonight as they welcome the Mercer Bears to Atlanta. Mercer arrives with a 31-5 record and is unbeaten in conference play. The Bears are also riding a 12-game winning streak and will look to take down the Yellow Jackets.

This is going to be another in-state, midweek matchup for the Yellow Jackets. Last week, they played host to Georgia State and lost to the Panthers. Mercer is another team that is going to be up to the challenge of facing Georgia Tech and this is not an opponent that Tech should take lightly.

As usual, the Georgia Tech offense is playing like one of the best in the country heading into Tuesday's night game. For the second straight week, a Yellow Jacket hitter was recognized as the National and ACC player of the week in college baseball. Tim Borden had a brilliant series against the Tar Heels and was one of the catalysts to helping Georgia Tech win the series.

Kevin Parada also had a great series against North Carolina and is playing like one of the elite players in the country currently.

Georgia Tech is going to be looking for more consistency from their pitching staff. The starters and the bullpen both were shaky and have been for most of the season. The key for Georgia Tech making any sort of run in the postseason will likely hinge on their pitching consistency.

Despite not being ranked in any of the major polls again this week, Georgia Tech is seventh in RPI, which is second-best in the ACC, only behind Miami. They have played one of the toughest schedules in the country to this point and that is not something to be forgotten.

The game tonight is slated to start at 6:00 p.m and can be seen on ACC Network Extra. For radio, catch the game on WREK 91.1 FM.

After tonight, Georgia Tech will be at home for the weekend hosting Duke and that series will begin on Friday.

