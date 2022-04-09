Georgia Tech Wins Game One Against Florida State

Another ranked ACC team was on deck for Georgia Tech and this time it was the Florida State Seminoles. Tech has played one of the hardest schedules in the country and were in need of a win tonight after dropping three straight series against ACC competition.

It did not take long for the Yellow Jackets to get on the board, with superstar catcher Kevin Parada hitting a two run home run in the bottom of the first. Parada has been unconscious lately and continued that tonight against the Seminoles.

Florida State did get a run back in the top of the second to make it 2-1, but then the Yellow Jackets offense got hot and started to open up a lead.

Tim Borden got the scoring going in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to make it 3-1. Colin Hall would force a fielders choice that allowed Andrew Jenkins to score and make it 4-1. Drew Compton would drive in another run to make it 5-1 and then Chandler Simpson in his second game back got an RBI double to make it 6-1. It was a four run inning in the third and the offense was firing on all cylinders.

Chance Huff got the start for the Yellow Jackets tonight and he was great through the first five innings. He only gave up two hits and the one run and it was a much needed night for the Yellow Jackets pitcher.

In the bottom of the sixth, it was none other than Parada that came through with another home run.

In the top of the seventh however, Florida State was able to get guys on base and cut the deficit from 7-1 to 7-3.

Florida State did load the bases in the ninth inning, but Zach Maxwell came in to save the day and struck out three straight Seminole batters.

These two teams will face off again tomorrow in Atlanta, with first pitch set to be at 4:00 p.m

