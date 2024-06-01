How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs Army In Athens Regional Matchup
It is win or go home for Georgia Tech the rest of the way in the Athens regional.
The Yellow Jackets were shutout last night in their opening game of the NCAA Baseball Tournament 9-0 vs UNC Wilmington and they are now on the brink of elimination. The Yellow Jackets face Army today in the first elimination game of the Athens regional.
While Georgia Tech is going to be the favorite coming into today's matchup, Army gave Georgia all they could handle in yesterday's matchup and with Georgia Tech's pitching woes, they can certainly win this game. Georgia Tech's pitching has not been good all season, but they did not score a run last night. It is going to be an interesting challenge for Danny Hall's team today in Athens. If the Yellow Jackets win today. they will face the loser of the Georgia/UNC Wilmington matchup later tonight. The game will be at Noon.
Here is how you can watch today's matchup:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (31-24) vs Army Black Knights (31-22
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, June 1st at 12:00 p.m. EST ( ACC Network and ESPN+)
STADIUM
• Foley Field – Athens, GA
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be on ACC Network and ESPN+ and the Georgia Tech Gameday App.
Here is a preview of what to expect from Army, courtesy of our own Rohan Roman:
"On paper, Army's strengths are entirely in their rotation. Although they produce walks at a respectable rate, there are few other strengths in their offensive profile. They struggle to score runs and have very little power in their lineup, which is not a great combination with the 178th-best batting average in the country per Friday Starters. This is a matchup that Georgia Tech's rotation should be able to handle.
If the Black Knights have any chance of making noise in the regional, it will need to come from a rotation that limits runs. When looking at their SOS, one could argue that their runs-allowed numbers are inflated by facing weak lineups. Nevertheless, the starting combination of Matthew Ronnenbaum and Justin Lehman has performed well. Both starters posted sub-4.00 ERAs and respectable strikeout numbers. Beyond them, Andrew Berg is probably their best high-leverage reliever after posting a 2.00 ERA across his 20 appearances. However, neither the starters nor the bullpen project to be an especially difficult matchup for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets have the offensive firepower to score against Army's rotation. Even with the massive questions around Georgia Tech's own arms, I am still skeptical of Army's bats being able to take advantage."