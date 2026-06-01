How to Watch: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Oklahoma Sooners In Atlanta Regional Title

There will be a winner take all game today in Atlanta.

After Oklahoma defeated Georgia Tech 15-8 last night, the Sooners and the Yellow Jackets will meet again this afternoon, and the winner will advance to the Super Regionals to face Kansas. If Georgia Tech wins, it will host Kansas next weekend, while if Oklahoma wins, Kansas will host the Super Regionals next weekend.

Game Information

Current Record: Georgia Tech (50-10, 26-5 ACC) vs Oklahoma (35-22, 14-16 SEC)

Where: Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Date and Times: Monday, June 1st at 3:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Can Georgia Tech bounce back?

Georgia Tech looked like it was well on its way to its first Super Regional since 2006 last night when they bolted to an 8-2 lead.

Drew Burress blasted a two-run home run to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead, and even after Oklahoma tied it 2-2, the Yellow Jackets responded with Kerce scoring a run, a 2-RBI single from Zuckerman made it 5-2, a 2-run home run from Hernandez extended the lead to 7-2 and a sac fly from Advincula in the 4th gave Georgia Tech a six run lead. Unlike years past, this year's team has been great with big leads.

Until they weren't.

Give a lot of credit to Oklahoma's pitching staff for shutting down Georgia Tech the rest of the way, and the Sooners' offense for exploding for 13 unanswered runs, including eight runs in the bottom of the 4th. Jackson Blakely and Caden Gaudette had their worst outings of the season and Georgia Tech's lethal offense could not get them back in the game.

But now they have to put it behind them and move ahead to today's game.

The big question in this game is going to be how Georgia Tech will go about using their pitching staff in this game.

Dimitri Angelakos, Brett Barfield, and Mason Patel have not pitched yet during this regional and should see some innings tomorrow, while Carson Ballard threw 59 pitches in Friday's win over UIC. Ballard is going to get the start today against the Sooners, but given that he has already thrown a decent amount of pitches, he will likely have a short stay in this game.

Can Ballard get to the 4th or 5th with a lead and then hand things over to Patel? I think that would be the ideal scenario for Georgia Tech today, but things don't always go to plan.

Will the Yellow Jackets have any hangover from last night's loss? They can't let one loss turn into two and this team is going to have to show they can overcome the pressure of snapping Georgia Tech's streak of not making it past the regionals.

First pitch is set for 3:06 today in Atlanta.