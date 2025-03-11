LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia State Baseball Score
After defeating Virginia Tech in their opening series in ACC Play, Georgia Tech returns to Atlanta tonight to face in-state rival Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets are 13-3 entering tonight's game and hope to improve that record ahead of their ACC weekend series vs Pitt.
Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH John Giesler
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Connor Chicoli is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today.
Top of the 1st
Chicoli sets the Panthers down in order. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
