All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia State Baseball Score

Georgia Tech hosts Georgia State tonight as the Yellow Jackets look to improve their record to 14-3

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia State Baseball Score
LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia State Baseball Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

After defeating Virginia Tech in their opening series in ACC Play, Georgia Tech returns to Atlanta tonight to face in-state rival Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets are 13-3 entering tonight's game and hope to improve that record ahead of their ACC weekend series vs Pitt.

Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. 2B Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. LF Caleb Daniel

7. RF Parker Brosius

8. DH John Giesler

9. 3B Carson Kerce

Connor Chicoli is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today.

Top of the 1st

Chicoli sets the Panthers down in order. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Additional Links

Everything From Georgia Tech Running Backs Daylon Gordon and Jamal Haynes After Yellow Jackets Fourth Practice

Everything From Georgia Tech Offensive Assistant Brian Bohannon After Yellow Jackets 4th Practice

Georgia Tech LB Target CJ Gamble Lists Yellow Jackets As A Finalist In His Recruitment

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball