LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Tech Baseball Score
Georgia Tech begins ACC play today with game one of their series against Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets come into this game on a five-game winning streak, but the Hokies are going to be the stiffest test that Georgia Tech has seen so far this season. Can Danny Hall's team start conference play off with a win today?
Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Caleb Daniel
8. RF Parker Brosius
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Tate McKee is the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets today.
Top of the 1st
Schmidt draws a walk, but Georgia Tech gets no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 headed to the bottom of the 1st.
Bottom of the 1st
McKee struck out the first batter, walked the second, then struck out another. Needing just one more out, he gave up an RBI double to the Hokies and VT leads 1-0 going to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
Lackey singles, but that is all for the Yellow Jackets. Hokies lead 1-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 2nd
