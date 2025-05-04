LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Western Carolina Baseball, Game Three Score
After eeking out a game two victory on Saturday, Georgia Tech is going for the sweep today vs Western Carolina. The Yellow Jackets have won three in a row heading into this game and they hope to extend that winning streak to four as they head into the home stretch of the season.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game three today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Kent Schmidt
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 3B Vahn Lackey
6. 2B Carson Kerce
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. DH Will Baker
9. C Drew Rogers
Jaylen Paden is the starter today for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
Paden allows two hits, but no runs. 0-0 going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
