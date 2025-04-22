LIVE Updates - No. 24 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.11 Auburn Baseball Score
Georgia Tech comes into tonight's game vs Auburn on a four-game losing streak and their offense has slowed to a halt in the losing streak, scoring no more than two runs in any of the four losses. The Yellow Jackets came close to knocking off the Tigers earlier this season and their resume would get a boost if they could find a way to get a big road win.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for the game tonight:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. 1B John Giesler
8. DH Connor Shouse
9. RF Parker Brosius
Jaylen Paden is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
