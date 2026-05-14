Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Astros, Giants-Dodgers, and More)

We have an 11-game slate set to take place on Thursday as a handful of teams are traveling to prepare for their weekend series.

The good news is we have some afternoon games to dig into, including an AL West duel between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. Let's dive into my best bets for today's action.

Best MLB Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mariners -126 vs. Astros

Royals vs. White Sox OVER 8 (-119)

Giants vs. Dodgers UNDER 8 (-102)

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction

The Astros have some major pitching issues this season. They have the highest team ERA in baseball at 5.54, well above the next-worst team, which is the Rockies at 4.77. Things won't get much better for them today with Mike Burrows (5.04 ERA) on the mound. They'll wrap up their series against the Mariners today, who are sixth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

I'll take the Mariners as road favorites in that one.

Pick: Mariners -126

Royals vs. White Sox Prediction

All signs point to this game being a high-scoring affair. You might be surprised to find out that both these teams have been top 10 offenses over the past 30 days. The White Sox rank third in wRC+ in that stretch, while the Royals rank ninth. I expect both offenses to stay hot tonight when they face each other in a game featuring a middling pitching matchup between Kris Bubic (3.50 ERA) of the Royals against Anthony Kay (4.89 ERA) of the White Sox.

Pick: OVER 8 (-119)

Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction

The Dodgers' offense has regressed a bit recently, at least by their standards, sporting a batting average of .249 and a WRC+ of 105 over the past 30 days. They have a tough test ahead of them tonight when they face Landen Roupp of the Giants. I'm a big fan of Roupp, who has a 3.09 ERA and a 2.51 FIP this season. He allowed just one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched against the Dodgers on April 21.

With that being said, I don't have faith in betting on the Giants, who are just 27th in wRC+ over the past 30 days. That's why I'll opt for betting on the UNDER tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-102)

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