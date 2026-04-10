LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 5 Florida State Baseball, Game Two Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
RHP Porter Buursema (0-1) is on the mound tonight for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. C Vahn Lackey
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 1B Kent Schmidt
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. RF Will Baker
8. SS Carson Kerce
9. LF Parker Brosius
It was a thrilling game one win for the Yellow Jackets last night in Atlanta. Tate McKee had a solid performance after a tough early stretch of the game and the bats came alive for Georgia Tech at just the right time. Can they get game two and the series tonight against the No. 5 team in the country?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell