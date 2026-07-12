Miami Marlins Select Georgia Tech's Porter Buursema in 16th Round of 2026 MLB Draft

Georgia Tech RHP Porter Buursema has been selected by the with the No. overall pick in this year's MLB Draft. Buursema started his career at Georgia Southern before spending the next two season playing for Danny Hall then James Ramsey in Atlanta.

Buursema was selected in the 16th round (475th pick) of today's draft by the Miami Marlins. He is the th Yellow Jacket to be selected, joining Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula, Carson Kerce, Alex Hernandez, Parker Brosius, and Tate McKee.

Looking at Buursema's impact as a Yellow Jacket

While Buursema could be sticking in the major leagues after being drafted today, he has eligibility to return to Georgia Tech if he chose to do so. The deadline for prospects to sign with their teams is July 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Buursema has really good stuff, but was never able to put it all together and become a starter, which might be a bit too much to ask for at the next level, but I don't think that it is impossible either.

During his freshman season at Georgia Southern, Buursema made six appearances for the Eagles, all of them being starts, and finished with a 1-0 record in those appearances, with a career-low 5.68 ERA in 12.2 IP. Buursema finished that season with 14 strikeouts and 13 walks.

After transferring to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2025 season, Buursema made eight appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 7.04 ERA in 7.2 IP, striking out 10 batters and walking seven.

Buursema pitched a career-high 20.2 IP for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, making 10 appearances, including starting four games, and posting a 6.20 ERA, with 29 strikeouts and 19 walks.

One thing to note about Buursema is that he improved his K% (strikeout percentage) in each of his collegiate seasons, with his career-high being 31.2% this season.

His biggest issue during his collegiate career was walks. Buursema had a BB% (walk percentage) of 21%, 16.3%, and 20.4% over his three seasons and that is going to have to improve if he wants to make any impact at the next level.

He is just the latest talented prospect who has been selected in this year's MLB Draft. Vahn Lackey, who nobody would have projected to be the Yellow Jackets highest-drafted player a year ago, was one of the first players taken in this year's draft, along with outfielder Drew Burress. Those two players were the backbone of one of the most talented teams in program history.

If he can put everything together and have the proper coaching and development at the next level, I think there is a chance that he could end up being one of the steals of this year's draft.