Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Where is Georgia Tech Heading Into The Final Day Of The Regular Season?
The final day of the regular season is here for ACC Baseball. With the Conference Tournament next week and then selection day soon after, it is getting tight for teams either hoping to make a statement to be in the tournament or in Georgia Tech's case, host a regional.
Georgia Tech won game one vs Duke on Thursday, but last night the Blue Devils jumped on them from the start and never let up. Today, the two teams will decide the winner of the series.
Heading into the final day, the Yellow Jackets find themselves in third place in the ACC and still in a position to get a double in the ACC Tournament. If they win today, they can clinch a top four spot and be in good position when it comes time to play in the ACC Tournament.
North Carolina is the top team heading into the final day, followed closely by NC State. Florida State rounds out the top four, while Clemson, Duke, and Virginia are close behind. The Cavaliers may have lost to Virginia Tech last night, but they have done themselves a huge favor with how they have played down the stretch.
Behind them are Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville, and Notre Dame, four tournament hopeful teams. The Fighting Irish are one of the ACC teams on the bubble and what happens to them could depend on how they perform next week. Virginia Tech was on the bubble before a rough stretch of play, but even a win against Virginia last night may not have been enough. They need to win the series today and perform well next week to even be in consideration.
Boston College, Stanford, Pitt, and Cal make up the bottom of the ACC.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/17)
1. North Carolina (18-10, 39-11)
2. NC State (17-10, 33-17)
3. Georgia Tech (18-11, 38-16)
4. Florida State (16-10, 36-13)
5. Clemson (17-12, 40-15)
6. Duke (17-12, 36-17)
7. Virginia (15-11, 31-17)
8. Wake Forest (16-13, 36-18)
9. Miami (15-13, 31-22)
10. Louisville (14-15, 34-19)
11. Notre Dame (13-16, 30-20)
12. Virginia Tech (12-17, 30-23)
13. Boston College (11-18, 26-27)
14. Stanford (10-19, 26-24)
15. Pitt (10-19, 26-25)
16. California (8-21, 21-30)