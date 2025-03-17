2025 NCAA Women's Tournament: Complete Bracket, Regions, Seedings and Matchups
The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket has arrived. UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, and USC are the No. 1 seeds.
Game times and TV Channels will be updated once made available.
Regional 1 (Spokane, WA)
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No. 1 UCLA vs UC San Diego/Southern
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 8 Richmond vs No. 9 Georgia Tech
Friday, March, 21
TBD
TBD
No. 4 Baylor vs No. 13 Grand Canyon
Friday, March, 21
TBD
TBD
No. 5 Ole Miss vs No. 12 Ball State
Friday, March, 21
TBD
TBD
No. 3 LSU vs No 14 San Diego State
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 6 Florida State vs No. 11 George Mason
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 2 NC State vs No. 15 Vermont
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 7 Michigan State vs No. 10 Harvard
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
Regional 2 (Birmingham, AL)
Matchup
Date
Time
TV
No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 16 Tenessee Tech
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 8 Utah vs No. 9 Indiana
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 4 Maryland vs No. 13 Norfolk State
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 5 Alabama vs No. 12 Green Bay
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 3 North Carolina
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 6 West Virginia vs Columbia/Washington
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 2 Duke vs No. 15 Lehigh
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 7 Vanderbilt vs No. 10 Oregon
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
Regional 3- Birmingham (AL)
No. 1 Texas vs No. 16 William & Mary/High Point
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 8 Illinois vs No. 9 Creighton
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 13 Montana State
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 5 Tennessee vs No. 12 USF
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 6 Michigan vs No. 11 Princeton/Iowa State
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 3 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Stephen F. Austin
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 7 Louisville vs No. 10 Nebraska
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 2 TCU vs No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
Regional 4- Spokane (WA)
No. 1 USC vs UNC Greensboro
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 8 Cal vs No. 9 Mississippi State
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 4 Kentucky vs No. 13 Liberty
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 5 Kansas State vs No. 12 Fairfield
Friday, March 21st
TBD
TBD
No. 3 Oklahoma vs No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast
Saturday, March 22d
TBD
TBD
No. 6 Iowa vs No. 11 Murray State
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 2 UConn vs No. 15 Arkansas State
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
No. 7 Oklahoma State vs No. 10 South Dakota State
Saturday, March 22nd
TBD
TBD
Nell Fortner has Georgia Tech going to the NCAA Tournament for the third time during her tenure as head coach and this time, the Yellow Jackets are the No. 9 seed in Regional 1 in Spokane, Washington. Their first round matchup will be the No. 8 seed Richmond Spiders, who are 27-5 this season. The game will take place on Friday, with the time to be announced later.
Georgia Tech is going to have a chance to win this first round matchup and if they do, they will get to face the No. 1 overall seed in the Tournament, the UCLA Bruins. UCLA has been one of the top teams in the country for the entire season and if the Yellow Jackets will have their hands full in the second, if they can get by a very good and underrated Richmond team. The Spiders have the talent to knock off the Yellow Jackets and this is not an opponent to be taking lightly.
There are a lot of familiar opponents for Georgia Tech in this bracket. NC State, who the Yellow Jackets lost to in the ACC quarterfinals a couple of weeks ago, is the No. 2 seed in this region. Not only is NC State in this region, but Florida State is as well. The Seminoles beat the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta towards the end of the season and could be a dangerous team in this bracket.
UCLA is going to be the heavy favorite to come out of this side of the bracket, but Georgia Tech may get a chance to face them in round two if they can get by Richmond in round one.
