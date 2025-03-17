All Yellow Jackets

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament: Complete Bracket, Regions, Seedings and Matchups

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament Bracket Has Been Unveiled Tonight

Jackson Caudell

Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Chazadi Wright (1) drives to the basket against NC State Wolfpack during the first quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Chazadi Wright (1) drives to the basket against NC State Wolfpack during the first quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket has arrived. UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, and USC are the No. 1 seeds.

Game times and TV Channels will be updated once made available.

Regional 1 (Spokane, WA)

Matchup

Date

Time

TV

No. 1 UCLA vs UC San Diego/Southern

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 8 Richmond vs No. 9 Georgia Tech

Friday, March, 21

TBD

TBD

No. 4 Baylor vs No. 13 Grand Canyon

Friday, March, 21

TBD

TBD

No. 5 Ole Miss vs No. 12 Ball State

Friday, March, 21

TBD

TBD

No. 3 LSU vs No 14 San Diego State

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 6 Florida State vs No. 11 George Mason

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 2 NC State vs No. 15 Vermont

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 7 Michigan State vs No. 10 Harvard

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

Regional 2 (Birmingham, AL)

Matchup

Date

Time

TV

No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 16 Tenessee Tech

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 8 Utah vs No. 9 Indiana

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 4 Maryland vs No. 13 Norfolk State

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 5 Alabama vs No. 12 Green Bay

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 3 North Carolina

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 6 West Virginia vs Columbia/Washington

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 2 Duke vs No. 15 Lehigh

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 7 Vanderbilt vs No. 10 Oregon

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

Regional 3- Birmingham (AL)

No. 1 Texas vs No. 16 William & Mary/High Point

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 8 Illinois vs No. 9 Creighton

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 13 Montana State

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 5 Tennessee vs No. 12 USF

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 6 Michigan vs No. 11 Princeton/Iowa State

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 3 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 7 Louisville vs No. 10 Nebraska

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 2 TCU vs No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

Regional 4- Spokane (WA)

No. 1 USC vs UNC Greensboro

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 8 Cal vs No. 9 Mississippi State

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 4 Kentucky vs No. 13 Liberty

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 5 Kansas State vs No. 12 Fairfield

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 3 Oklahoma vs No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

Saturday, March 22d

TBD

TBD

No. 6 Iowa vs No. 11 Murray State

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 2 UConn vs No. 15 Arkansas State

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs No. 10 South Dakota State

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

Nell Fortner has Georgia Tech going to the NCAA Tournament for the third time during her tenure as head coach and this time, the Yellow Jackets are the No. 9 seed in Regional 1 in Spokane, Washington. Their first round matchup will be the No. 8 seed Richmond Spiders, who are 27-5 this season. The game will take place on Friday, with the time to be announced later.

Georgia Tech is going to have a chance to win this first round matchup and if they do, they will get to face the No. 1 overall seed in the Tournament, the UCLA Bruins. UCLA has been one of the top teams in the country for the entire season and if the Yellow Jackets will have their hands full in the second, if they can get by a very good and underrated Richmond team. The Spiders have the talent to knock off the Yellow Jackets and this is not an opponent to be taking lightly.

There are a lot of familiar opponents for Georgia Tech in this bracket. NC State, who the Yellow Jackets lost to in the ACC quarterfinals a couple of weeks ago, is the No. 2 seed in this region. Not only is NC State in this region, but Florida State is as well. The Seminoles beat the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta towards the end of the season and could be a dangerous team in this bracket.

UCLA is going to be the heavy favorite to come out of this side of the bracket, but Georgia Tech may get a chance to face them in round two if they can get by Richmond in round one.

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

