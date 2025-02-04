Can Georgia Tech Prove ESPN's BPI Wrong For the Second Game in A Row?
Georgia Tech pulled one of the bigger upsets of the year in the ACC on Saturday when they ended Louisville's 10-game winning streak and got by far their best win of the year. After beating the previous team that was No. 2 in the standings, the Yellow Jackets head on the road to try and do it again, this time against Clemson, who comes into this game 9-1 in ACC play and has a massive game vs Duke on deck for Saturday.
Clemson is the sixth top-25 team Tech has faced this season and second in two games. The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 against top-25 teams this season after defeating No. 21 Louisville on Saturday. They were 3-1 against them in 2023-24. A win Tuesday would also be Tech’s second against a Quad 1 opponent in the NCAA’s NET rankings this season (Louisville is No. 29, Clemson is No. 30). The Yellow Jackets are 1-5 against Quad 1 opponents this season after going 4-7 against such teams last year. One more Quad 1 opportunity exists on Tech’s schedule, at Wake Forest (69) on March 8. Tech is 5-15 against Clemson teams that have been ranked in the nation’s top 25. Seven of those meetings took place between 2007 and 2010, with the Jackets winning four of the seven.
The Yellow Jackets are going to be heavy underdogs tonight though, by both sportsbooks and ESPN's BPI, which is not surprisingly favoring Clemson tonight. The Tigers are being given a 91% chance to win tonight's game, a pretty high mark.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
GEORGIA TECH (10-12, 4-7 ACC) vs. #21 CLEMSON (18-4, 10-1 ACC)
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 | 9 p.m. EST | Clemson, S.C. | Littlejohn Coliseum
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Wes Durham, Jim Boeheim)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 381 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Clemson is a 12.5 point favorite tonight and the over/under is set at 137.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related Links
Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Game Preview, Odds, And How to Watch and Listen to Tonight's ACC Matchup
2026 OL Tyreek Jemison Picked Up A Georgia Tech Offer Last Week; Here's What He Had To Say About The Yellow Jackets
2027 QB Kharim Hughley Left Georgia Tech With An Offer After His Visit Saturday & Talks Yellow Jackets