ESPN's BPI Predicts Notre Dame To Defeat Georgia Tech In Tonight's Matchup
Georgia Tech only had one game last week, but they got an important win against Virginia Tech. Yes, the Hokies are not a very good team, but the Yellow Jackets were very shorthanded in the game and did not have many players available. The bottom three teams in the ACC standings do not make the conference tournament and beating the Hokies helps keep Georgia Tech from that tier of teams. Beating Notre Dame tomorrow night is going to be very important to staying out of that bottom three as well. It would give the Yellow Jackets their second win of the year over the Fighting Irish, giving them the tiebreaker. It won't be easy to beat Notre Dame on the road, especially with the unknown about who is going to be available for the Yellow Jackets. After this game vs Notre Dame, Georgia Tech faces Louisville and Clemson, two of the best teams in the conference.
Georgia Tech is an underdog in the betting markets tonight and ESPN's BPI (Basketball Power Index) is giving Notre Dame a 76% chance to win tonight's game.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Notre Dame (9-10, 3-5 ACC) has won two of its last three games, including a 74-59 win at Virginia Saturday, reversing a four-game losing streak that began with the Dec. 31 loss to Tech, The Fighting Irish are 7-2 at home this season, including ACC wins over Syracuse and Boston College.
Georgia Tech could accomplish a few things for the first time if they can get a win tomorrow night on the road.
A win on Tuesday would be Georgia Tech’s first on the road this season. The Yellow Jackets’ road losses have come at Oklahoma, North Carolina, Syracuse, SMU, and Florida State. A win on Tuesday would be Tech’s first at Purcell Pavilion since Notre Dame became a member of the ACC. Notre Dame has won all 10 meetings at South Bend since the Fighting Irish joined the ACC. Tech’s last win at Notre Dame occurred on Feb. 24, 1990. A win Tuesday night would give Tech its first season sweep of the Irish since they joined the ACC. The Jackets have split the season series with Notre Dame six times, and have been swept four times.
Georgia Tech has not had a lot of success against Notre Dame on the court. Notre Dame has won 10 of the last 13 meetings and lead the all-time series, 18-14. Tech snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with an 86-75 victory in Atlanta on Dec. 31. The Yellow Jackets are 8-16 against Notre Dame since the Fighting Irish joined the ACC. Only three of those games have been decided by double-digits.
Tech has played 7, 6, and 7 players in its last three games. The Jackets had played 8 or more in every game prior to Clemson, 9 or more in 11 games.
Even with Lance Terry missing 2 of Georgia Tech’s last 3 games, he and Javian McCollum have scored 40% of Tech’s total points (239 out of 597) since the Christmas break (Dec. 28 to the present).
Junior forward Duncan Powell has averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over his last 7 games, including three games of 20 points or more. His 23 points vs. Virginia Tech was a career high. The Sacramento State transfer has hit 45.5% (35-of-77) from the floor, 42.9% (15-of-35) from the three-point range, and 70.3% (26-of-37) from the foul line in that stretch.
Sophomore guard Naithan George has scored in double digits in 7 straight games, averaging 11.3 points per game, and has averaged 6.6 assists over the same stretch.
Related Links
Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions For the 2025 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Complete 2025 Football Schedule Has Been Released
How To Watch and Listen to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame