Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech Basketball vs Jacksonville State
Tonight, Georgia Tech begins their journey to what they hope ends in an NIT Tournament Championship. The Yellow Jackets were invited to participate in the NIT Tournament and will host C-USA Tournament runner-up Jacksonville State tonight.
Jacksonville State (22-12, 12-6 C-USA ACC) tied for second place in the C-USA regular season, a game behind Liberty, and advanced to the finals of the conference tournament, where they fell to the Flames, 79-67.
The winner of the Tech-JSU game will advance to face the winner of a Wednesday game between the No. 1 seed, UC Irvine (28-6) and Northern Colorado (25-9) either Saturday or Sunday in the second round.
Georgia Tech and Jacksonville State are meeting for the first time
Tech has played in the NIT nine times previously, reaching the championship game in 1971 and 2017, where the Yellow Jackets lost to North Carolina and TCU, respectively. The Yellow Jackets are 14-9 all-time in the post-season tournament.
Georgia Tech finished the regular season in 8th place in the ACC standings, four slots ahead of the media’s pre-season projections, and has finished ahead of the pre-season projection eight of the last nine years.
Baye Ndongo was named third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference, while Naithan George earned an honorable mention. Duncan Powell was runner-up for the ACC’s Sixth Man Award and made the ACC all-tournament second team. George was fourth in the voting for the ACC’s Most Improved Player Award
Georgia Tech’s 17 wins match the most for the program in a season since 2015-16, when the Yellow Jackets went 21-15 (Tech also won 21 games in 2016-17 though all those wins were vacated by the NCAA). Tech won 17 games in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Tech was the only ACC team to defeat both Clemson and Louisville, the teams tied for 2nd place in the standings, during the regular season. The Jackets stopped a 10-game winning streak by Louisville, who then won its next 11 games before falling to Duke in the ACC Championship game. Tech ended a 6-game win streak by Clemson, who responded by defeating Duke and North Carolina and won its next 9 in a row before falling to Louisville in the ACC Tournament semifinals.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be favored by 5.5 points today and the over/under is set at 141.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
I think Georgia Tech is looking forward to this opportunity to play in the NIT and continue improving as a team. With the way they finished the season, they are building momentum to what could be a big 2025-2026 campaign and that could start tonight. I think the Yellow Jackets should not take Jacksonville State lightly, but they are the more talented team and I think they get the win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 76, Jacksonville State 70
Additional Links
How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Jacksonville State NIT First-Round
Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets Outfielder Drew Burress Named ACC Player of the Week
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King Named One Of The Best 6th-Year Seniors In College Football