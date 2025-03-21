Final Score Predictions: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Richmond
Today is the opening day of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and Georgia Tech will begin what they hope is a long run when they face Richmond tonight in Los Angeles.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off an ACC Tournament quarterfinal run where they upended Virginia Tech to meet top-seeded NC State in the quarterfinals. Georgia Tech avenged a regular season loss to the Hokies behind a trio of Jackets in double-figures, paced by Tonie Morgan’s 19-point performance. The Yellow Jackets used a strong fourth quarter to break away from the Hokies and secure their fourth quarterfinals appearance under head coach Nell Fortner, and first since 2022. In the quarterfinal round, Tech took No. 1-seeded NC State to the final seconds, dropping a heartbreaking decision, 73-72. The Wolfpack took the lead on a pair of free throws with seven seconds on the clock. Morgan shined once again, dropping 21 points, while Kara Dunn also chipped in 21 points.
Richmond is making its fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 8 seed, the highest by an Atlantic-10 Conference team since 2016. The Spiders are 0-5 in the Big Dance after falling in the first round in 2024. With a commanding 17-1 A-10 record, Richmond claimed the outright regular season conference title, but fell to Saint Joseph’s in the semifinal tournament game. The Spiders currently lead the A-10 in assists per game (17.4, 22nd nationally), field goal percentage (49.2%, third nationally) and three-point percentage (38.3%, fifth nationally). The Spiders also rank ninth nationally in three-pointers made per game, converting 9.4 on average.
Georgia Tech looks to continue its storied year in the postseason. Coming off an ACC Tournament quarterfinal run where they took top-seeded NC State to the wire, the Yellow Jackets opened the 2024-25 campaign with the best start in program history at 15-0. They were the first ACC team to open a season 15-0 overall since 2017-18. Georgia Tech has faced 15 teams ranked in the top 50 NET rankings, recorded three wins over top-25 opponents and spent 11 weeks national ranked in the top 25.
The Yellow Jackets capped the regular season earning some prestigious honors as Kara Dunn was named all-ACC first team, while Tonie Morgan earned a spot on the all-ACC second team. Five-time ACC rookie of the week, Dani Carnegie was selected to the ACC all-freshman team and voted the ACC Sixth Player of the Year.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Richmond is a 1.5 point favorite in tonight's game vs the Yellow Jackets and the over/under is set at 138.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Predictions
I am most interested to see how Georgia Tech plays defense tonight. Richmond has a really strong offense and they can certainly give the Yellow Jackets fits. That said, I like Georgia Tech's talent more in this game, whether it is Carnegie, Morgan, or Dunn, I think one of them finds a way to have a big offensive night and get the win to move onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 75, Richmond 70
Additional Links
How to Watch and Listen: No. 8 Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs No.9 Richmond In The NCAA Tournament First Round
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Receive Way-Too-Early Prediction To Upset Clemson In 2025
2026 Georgia Tech RB Target Jayvian Tanelus Schedules Official Visit With the Yellow Jackets