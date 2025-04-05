Former Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Reveals Transfer Destination

NEWS: Georgia Tech transfer forward Duncan Powell has committed to Georgetown, he told @On3sports.



The 6-8 junior averaged 12.2 PTS and 5.4 REB this season. Had 7 games in which he scored 20 points or more, including 24 on Duke in the ACC Tournament. https://t.co/7ghOmj8wCo pic.twitter.com/VmnmIuk2Ho