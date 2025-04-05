Former Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Reveals Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal earlier this week, former Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell has decided on his next team. Powell is going to the Big East and will play for Georgetown, his final season of eligibility.
Yesterday, former Georgia Tech point guard Nait George announced that he was going to be continuing his career at Syracuse. The Orange finished last season 7-13 in ACC play and 14-19 overall. George reportedly received interest from North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Stanford, but is opting to go with the Orange.
George, Powell, and forward Ibrahim Souare are the portal entries so far this spring for the Yellow Jackets.
Powell played in 33 games for the Yellow Jackets, starting 13 of them. He averaged 12.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG and shot 36% from three this season. Powell emerged as a leader and locker room presence for Georgia Tech this season as well. He earned the nickname "Shag Man" and was instrumental in Georgia Tech's late season play, which included beating future NCAA Tournament teams Clemson and Louisville.
So where does Georgia Tech go from here? They will likely need to find an answer in the transfer portal. They are bringing in one of the top recruiting classes in the ACC, but the freshmen might not be ready to be instant contributors from day one. The transfer portal opened just this week and already Damon Stoudamire is going to be tasked with replacing two of his best players from the previous season and that is not going to be an easy challenge for him. As of right now, Georgia Tech does not have any commitments from the transfer portal.
