Georgia Tech Basketball: New Offers go out to Talented In-State 2024 Prospects

Georgia Tech Basketball has been looking ahead to the 2024 Recruiting Class with new offers in the last week

It seems like recruiting never stops in college basketball and the reality is that it never does. Whether it is 2023 or in the future, college coaches are busy trying to get the best players to their schools for the short time they are there.

Last week, we updated on the latest offers for 2023 that Josh Pastner has been sending out for the 2023 class, and today, we have a 2024 update to give.

CJ Brown- Guard- Marietta, GA

One of the offers that Pastner and his staff sent out this week was to a local guard from the Walker School in Marietta, GA.

Brown has other offers from schools like Mercer and Tulane, but it would not be surprising to see some other schools start to take notice of how talented Brown is. The 2024 signing days are a little ways away, but be sure to keep an eye on this recruitment.

Peyton Marshall- Center- Kell High School, GA

While the Yellow Jackets might still be looking for a big man for their current team, they are still looking to the future of the position as well. In-state center Peyton Marshall was another 2024 prospect that picked up an offer from Tech this week and when you watch him, it is not hard to see why he will be a sought-after prospect soon.

Tech is not the only in-state school to be making a run at Marshall. Georgia and Georgia State have recently extended him an offer. Other offers include Illinois, Tulane, Cincinnati, Auburn, and Missouri. Marshall is getting noticed by some top schools and the list is only going to grow.

