Georgia Tech Basketball Portal Target Melvin Council Reveals Transfer Decision
Georgia Tech made the final four for St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr, but it was announced today that he was signing with Kansas. Council Jr was one of the top guards in the transfer portal and would have been a huge get for Damon Stoudamire, but he is choosing Kansas instead.
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Council and what he brings to the table as a transfer:
"This past season he averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season with St. Bonaventure. An area he has continued to improve his game is his free throw percentage, field-goal percentage, and three-point percentage. He increased all of these numbers from his 2023-2024 campaign, showing continued growth from each season he has played.
He had 24 consecutive games where he crossed double figures. The streak spanned from December 7th against Buffalo until March 18th against Kent State. He hit a season-high 24 points twice this season against Providence in a 74-70 victory and Fordham in an 86-66 victory. In both games, he shot over 50% from the field and from beyond the arc. An underrated part of his game is his ability to facilitate and create opportunities for others. Council Jr has a knack for finding the open man and creating opportunities for others.
Council Jr is a testament to hard work and continuing to strive for greatness. He began his career at the JUCO level at Monroe College, where he played for two seasons. He would go on to transfer to Wagner in 2023-2024 and last season played for St. Bonaventure."
Yesterday, Georgia Tech picked up their first transfer portal commitment.
Miami Ohio transfer forward Cam Kraft announced on social media yesterday that he is going to be joining Damon Stoudamire's team. Kraft has played for Miami (OH) for the last two seasons, starting 34 games for them this past season and averaging 13.6 PPG while shooting 43% from three on 6.6 three-point attempts per game. The 6'6 205 LBS forward from Chicago, IL, should provide a boost to Georgia Tech's offense, especially when it comes to floor spacing. He is a former four-star recruit who originally started his career at Xavier and then transferred to Miami (OH). Georgia Tech will be his third school.
Georgia Tech has been going through a roster churn this offseason. They lost starting point guard Nait George, who transferred to Syracuse, and forward Duncan Powell, who transferred to Georgetown. George and Powell are the guys that Georgia Tech should be focused on replacing. While forwards Darrion Sutton and Ibrahim Souare were solid depth pieces, they don't leave as big of a hole to replace on the team.
While this fills a big need for Georgia Tech, it will be interesting to see what other players they attempt to add. They still have Baye Ndongo on the roster, as well as Jaeden Mustaf, and are bringing in a talented recruiting class that has some potential impact players in it. Craft is one new piece to the puzzle for Damon Stoudamire in what is going to be a very crucial season for him as the head coach.
