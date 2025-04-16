2026 Georgia Tech OL Target Tyreek Jemison Recaps Recent Visit On The Flats & What Stood Out To Him
Tyreek Jemison is a heavily coveted offensive tackle, bolstering more than 50 offers. He is rated as a four-star prospect on Rivals and is rated as the No. 16 OT and No. 36 player in Georgia. The blue-chip prospect was back on the Flats for the spring game to watch the Yellow Jackets last weekend.
Jemison recapped his visit while talking about what stood out to him. Jemison has been a consistent visitor on the flats and talked about why he has been a frequent visitor.
“I loved the atmosphere on the GT visit and what they had going into the spring game and the juice the coaches were bringing. I love how much hospitality they show every time and the opportunities they have for me, off the rip,” said Jemison.
A common theme for recruits when watching the Yellow Jackets has been the chemistry. I talked to Max Brown after his spring visit, and he also pointed out the chemistry. Here is what Jemison had to say about what stood out to him
“The work they put in and how much of a team bond it is, and how everyone is on the same page coming to work. Something that did stand out to me is the chemistry. The big guys up front… along with the nutrition they pour back into their guys,” said Jemison.
Jemison continues to build his relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade who he raved about when he picked up an offer back in January. Here is what he said then.
"Coach Wade is definitely fiery and has some juice about him. He has that swag about him. I like the energy about him. He’s never down and is always hyped. It was definitely great to talk to him in person and get to know him and see what he is all about.”
Here is what he is saying currently
Coach Wade is not only a Great Coach But a Great person to be around in your circle… Also has a natural knack for the game and a passion for the big guys up front
Another good sign for the Yellow Jackets is that Jemison has relationships with current players on the team, including Keylan Rutledge and Jameson Riggs.
“I have relationships with Big Red (Keylan Rutledge and my good friends Jordan and Jameson Riggs
When talking to Jemison, he couldn’t hide his excitement about spring football with practice rapidly approaching for high school prospects in the peach state.
“I can’t wait. I am excited to show coaches my natural juice, aggression and passion,” said Jemison.
When talking to him back in January, he went into detail about what he would work on in the offseason. He now will get a chance to show coaches what he is made of.
“I am going to work on my strength, my pad level, and my hand placement this offseason. Obviously, I can get better at everything, but as far as what I really need to work on is my strength. I will be doing two workouts every day. Saturdays and Sundays will be fieldwork. Also,o agility, conditioning, and speed training. For those two days for five days every week, there will be a lot of core training. Working out in the weight room and getting after it,” said Jemison.
The recruiting for Jemison has gotten tougher with so many colleges finally starting to see his true talent. He’s remained humble in the process and would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets if they could land him. Certainly, with the 2026 cycle beginning to heat up, he will be a prospect to watch. He has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen at the next level.
