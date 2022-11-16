Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Basketball: Updated ACC Odds After First Week of Action

What does Vegas say about Georgia Tech's chances in the ACC this season?

Georgia Tech came into the season picked last in the ACC preseason media poll and they had the longest odds to win the ACC. After the first week, those odds have not changed in Vegas. 

The Yellow Jackets are off to a 2-0 start and will look to continue their solid start on Thursday against Northern Illinois. Nobody would expect a big shift in the odds after one week and they have not. 

Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard

Georgia Tech is still a long shot to win the ACC according to betting markets

When looking at different sports books on the Action Network, Georgia Tech is still saddled with the longest odds to win the conference. The best odds can be found on Caesars Sportsbook, where the Yellow Jackets have +10000 odds to win the ACC. DraftKings has the Yellow Jackets with +15000 and PointsBet has even longer odds for Georgia Tech at +25000. 

The expectations for this team were not high heading into the season and that sentiment has not changed through one week, at least in the eyes of the oddsmakers. 

Right now, the ACC is largely viewed as a two-team race between North Carolina and Duke, with Virginia as the next closest contender. 

The season is just getting started and these odds can change in the coming weeks.

Georgia Tech will host Northern Illinois tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m as the Yellow Jackets look to start the season 3-0. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI project for North Carolina vs Georgia Tech?

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football: First Look at North Carolina

Georgia Tech releases depth chart ahead of North Carolina game

Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key gives update on Jeff Sims

ACC Football: Week 12 Power Rankings

Georgia Tech lands 2023 wide receiver Bryce Dopson

Mack Brown talks Georgia Tech ahead of ACC Coastal matchup

Georgia Tech vs Georgia game time announced

ACC Basketball: Three ACC Teams in latest AP Top 25

Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball: Updated ACC Odds After First Week of Action

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson
Football

What Does SP+ And ESPN's FPI Project For Georgia Tech vs North Carolina?

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Leonard
Football

How to Watch, Listen To, And Live Stream Georgia Tech vs North Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
Football

Georgia Tech Football: First Look At North Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson
Football

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For North Carolina Game

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Gives Update on Jeff Sims

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron
Football

ACC Football: Week 12 ACC Power Rankings

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

2023 Wide Receiver Bryce Dopson Commits To Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown
Football

Mack Brown Talks Georgia Tech Ahead of ACC Coastal Matchup On Saturday

By Jackson Caudell