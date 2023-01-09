Georgia Tech Basketball vs Notre Dame: Preview, How To Watch, and Prediction

One game after upsetting Miami, Georgia Tech was unable to keep winning in the ACC and the Yellow Jackets lost on the road to Florida State.

Georgia Tech dropped to 1-4 after the loss to the Seminoles, but they still have a better conference record than Notre Dame, the Yellow Jackets next opponent. The Fighting Irish are one of two teams in the ACC that does not have a win (the other is Louisville) and are coming off of a blowout loss to North Carolina.

Aside from the win against Miami, Georgia Tech has struggled mightily in ACC competition this season. All four of the Yellow Jackets’ ACC losses have come by double digits and Tech is 1-3 in true road games this season, defeating Georgia State in the season’s second game before dropping decisions at Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and North Carolina and FSU in conference play.

Notre Dame started the season off 5-0 but has really struggled to be consistent since starting off so well. The Fighting Irish has lost six of its last seven games, including consecutive ACC losses to Miami, Boston College, and North Carolina by an average of 11.7 points. Looking for their first ACC victory of the season, the Fighting Irish suffered a pair of one-point losses to Syracuse (62-61) and Florida State (73-72) in their first two conference games.

If Georgia Tech were to pull off this win on the road, it would be the first time they have ever won at Purcell Pavillion since Notre Dame joined the ACC. Georgia Tech is currently 0-8 against Notre Dame on the road since joining. Tech won the first meeting with Notre Dame under Josh Pastner but has lost eight of 11 since.

Notre Dame has won six of the last seven meetings to take a 14-12 lead in the all-time series. Georgia Tech’s only win was an 82-80 win on Feb. 6, 2021, at McCamish Pavilion. The Fighting Irish swept the regular season series in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and had won the last two meetings of 2018-19, the final regular season contest, and an ACC Tournament meeting.

Since Notre Dame joined the ACC, the teams have split their regular season series four times, and the Fighting Irish have swept the Yellow Jackets three times. Tech has yet to sweep the Irish. The Yellow Jackets are 6-12 against Notre Dame since the Fighting Irish joined the ACC The first 17 meetings were decided by a total of 88 points, and the widest margin of victory was 10 points by Notre Dame on Feb. 10, 2019, before the Fighting Irish scored a 34-point win (90-56) in the most recent meeting on Feb. 26, 2022, in South Bend.

Two things that Georgia Tech has got to do better are stop turning the ball over and get back to playing better three-point defense. These were things that the Yellow Jackets did well for the first part of the season, but are struggling with as of late. Tech led the ACC and ranks ninth in the nation in three-point defense before Florida State hit 10-of-25 against the Jackets. Tech has allowed 27.7 percent from distance in all games, and 30 percent in ACC games. Virginia and FSU combined to hit 20-of-47 against the Jackets, while North Carolina, Clemson, and Miami were 13-for-63 combined.

Tech has averaged 17 turnovers in its last three games, surrendering an average of 20 points off those turnovers. The Jackets had averaged 10.1 turnovers across its first 12 games and led the ACC in that category.

Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly is going to be looking to make it 11 straight games that he has reached double digits. Kelly has reached double figures in points in 10 straight games, leading the Yellow Jackets in the scoring column in six of those. Kelly has averaged 16.4 points and 3.7 rebounds over that stretch. He has connected on 55-of-121 shots from the floor (45.5 pct.), 31-of-69 from three-point range (44.9 pct.), and 23-of-24 from the foul line across those eight games.

Kelly is not the only Yellow Jackets guard that is scoring the ball well. Lance Terry has led the team in scoring in the last two games, including having 24 points in the upset win over Miami.

How To Watch Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Who: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

When: 7:00 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend (IN)

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SiriusXM ch. 384, SXM app 974 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy Waters

Prediction

Can Georgia Tech get their second ACC win on Tuesday against Notre Dame? Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech had a dud of a game against Florida State on the road Saturday after feeling good about upsetting Miami. The offense has yet to get consistent and they are turning the ball over more frequently. The defense has started to give up more three-pointers and not playing as well.

The confidence level is low for picking a victory for either Georgia Tech or Nore, but these are two evenly-matched teams and I think the game will be close. Give me the Yellow Jackets to win and keep Notre Dame winless in the ACC.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 65, Notre Dame 61

