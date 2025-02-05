Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets NET Ranking Sees A Big Jump After Wins Over Louisville and Clemson
The only team that might be hotter in the ACC than Georgia Tech right now would be the Duke Blue Devils, who are arguably the best team in the country. Georgia Tech has won three of their last four games, including wins over Louisville and Clemson. If not for a late collapse vs Notre Dame, Georgia Tech would be on a four-game winning streak and in position to land a first round bye in the ACC Tournament, which is still very much on the table right now given the state of much of the ACC.
It was not long ago that Georgia Tech's NET ranking was stuck in the 150s, but it has seen a big jump with recent wins over the Cardinals and the Tigers. Just last night, the Yellow Jackets leaped from 130 to 119 in the NET Rankings and while 119 is still not a great mark (duh), this is a big improvement for a team that was in danger of possibly missing the ACC Tournament altogether just last week.
Duke (2nd overall), Louisville (29th), Clemson (33rd), SMU (40th), North Carolina (43rd), Pitt (45th), Wake Forest (68th). Stanford (72nd), Florida State (86th), Notre Dame (94th), Virginia (114th), and NC State (115th) are the teams in the conference with a higher NET Ranking than Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets face Virginia on the road on Saturday.
For a refresher, here is how the NCAA calculates NET Ranking:
"The 2024-25 men's basketball season marks the seventh season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. In May 2020, the NCAA announced there will be changes made to the NCAA Evaluation Tool to increase accuracy and simplify it by reducing a five-component metric to just two.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home.
