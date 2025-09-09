Georgia Tech Lands 2026 Four Star Basketball Prospect Kaiden Bailey
Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire is on a heater and lands his second commitment of the day, this time from four-star Kaiden Bailey. The Yellow Jackets coach landed four-star forward Jalan Wingfield, who is one of the best prospects in the country, earlier in the day. Recruiting is just getting started for the 2026 class as recruits are taking their official visits to campus all around the country. The Yellow Jackets have hit on these visits and landed two elite prospects in the process.
One of the ACC's top classes
Bailey is a top 150 overall recruit from California who is an elite scorer and can run the offense at a high level. He can shoot the ball at an efficient level and create offense for himself and others. He is also an underrated defender who can cause havoc and create steals at an efficient level. Here is a little bit more about Bailey.
“Bailey played for Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California. Prior to joining Santa Margarita, he played at Irvine High School in 2023-2024. There, he averaged 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.”
This past summer, he ran with Team WhyNot (CA) and played well throughout the EYBL circuit. He was named an honorable mention by The Circuit in May. During that time, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.”
Here is a scouting report via 247Sports Adam Finkelstein.
“Bailey is a strong bodied guard and legitimate combo who can play on or off the ball. He may be best known for his three-point shooting and is a definite weapon from long-range, having connected on 36% and attempting over 6 per game during the EYBL season. He has a quick, compact release and a versatile shot-profile with his gravity as a floor-spacer, ability to be a movement shooter, or fire off the dribble. He’s also showed some reliability with the ball in his hands this summer. He has vision, poise, and some developing point guard skills, when he’s plays with that mentality.”
“Physically, he has good shoulders and a strong frame that should keep expanding in a college weight room. He isn’t necessarily a dynamic athlete though, and really struggled to finish around the rim in EYBL play, making just 36% of his field goal attempts at the rim. Defensively, he has to rely on angles and strength more so than overwhelming foot speed.”
It doesn’t just stop with the prospects they have. Georgia Tech is also a finalist for a Top 25 overall recruit, Arafan Diane. Diane announced his top 12 schools, which include Houston, Kansas, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia, Kentucky, UCONN, Indiana, Purdue, Arkansas, Washington, and Georgia Tech.
Make no mistake, Georgia Tech is recruiting at an elite level under coach Stoudamire, and the level of talent is phenomenal. The Yellow Jackets got boosted to the No.8 overall class after landing Wingfield. They should inch closer to a top 5 class after landing Bailey. The three recruits of this class are all blue-chip prospects and have a chance to play early under Stoudamire.