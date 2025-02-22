Georgia Tech vs Boston College: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Basketball Game
It is almost time to tip things off between Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Georgia Tech has had a week off since their dramatic win over Cal and now they go on the road to face Boston College for the second time this season. The Yellow Jackets have won five of their last seven games and are in the hunt for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament.
Boston College (11-15, 3-12 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 54-36 victory at home over Virginia Tech. It ended a skid that saw the Eagles lose a triple-overtime game at Syracuse and a double-OT game at home to Notre Dame. BC’s ACC wins have all come at home over Miami, Florida State, and the Hokies.
Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from today's game!
Pregame
Georgia Tech's starting Lineup:
G- Lance Terry
G- Nait George
F- Baye Ndongo
F- Ibrahim Souare
F- Duncan Powell
1st Half
14:37- Boston College leads Georgia Tech 11-10. Terry and Ndongo have five points each for the Yellow Jackets
11:18- Boston College leads Georgia Tech 13-12
7:48- Boston College leads Georgia Tech 22-18. Yellow Jackets shooting 6-19 from the field and 2-8 from three.
3:21- Boston College leads Georgia Tech 25-22. The Eagles have not scored in the last 3:52 of game time.
Halftime- Georgia Tech trails 32-27. Yellow Jackets are shooting 33% from the field and 27% from three. Ndongo has 13 points and eight rebounds, while Terry has nine points. Boston College is shooting 39% from the field but 44% from three. The big difference in the game is that the Eagles have hit five more three pointers than Georgia Tech
2nd Half
