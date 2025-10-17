Georgia Tech vs Florida A&M Men's Basketball Game Moved To Different Date
Basketball season is less than three weeks away for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as they get ready for year 3 in the Damon Stoudamire era. Georgia Tech will open the season at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore, which will kick off a three-game home stand before going on the road to face rival Georgia in Athens.
On Thursday, it was announced that one of the Yellow Jackets games in December has been moved. Georgia Tech was slated to play Florida A&M on Monday, December 29th. However, the game has been rescheduled to Sunday, December 28th.
The game will now be a double header with Women’s basketball on Sunday, December 28th. Women’s basketball will tip at Noon, and men’s basketball will play at 2:30 pm. The women’s basketball game will air on the ACC Network, and men's basketball will air on ACC Network Extra.
It will give the Yellow Jackets an extra day of rest before they have to play rival Duke on the road on New Year's Eve. Before Georgia Tech opens up play in the ACC, they will have two SEC opponents, the aforementioned Georgia and an improving Mississippi State team. There won’t be a lot of opportunities to pick up Quad 1 wins for the Yellow Jackets with their schedule until they hit conference play. It will be important that they take care of business and handle inferior opponents this season.
An Improved ACC Should Help Yellow Jackets If They Can Gather Wins
The ACC slate will be tough with games against Duke, NC State, Clemson (2), North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Louisville. Louisville is ranked No. 11 in the country according to the preseason poll and will be led by one of the top shooters in the country in Isaac McKneeley. NC State is expected to be a heavy favorite outside of Duke and has one of the most talented teams in the country under head coach Will Wade. No. 25 North Carolina has had the upper hand against the Yellow Jackets recently and has an improved team under head coach Hubert Davis.
Although not mentioned, Miami is expected to be an improved team from a year ago, when they only won seven games. One of the players that is expected to help the Hurricanes is true freshman Shelton Henderson, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. The Yellow Jackets will face Miami on the road on January 10th. Georgia Tech will have plenty of opportunities to pick up quality wins in the ACC that should strengthen its resume. The conference as a whole has improved a good it from a season ago and shouldn’t be as top-heavy as it was in 2024. The depth of the conference, I think, will loom large this year, and the ACC should see more teams in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets should be one of those teams that make it with the freshmen they brought in, the depth they have from the portal, and the hunger this team has to take the next step should be all the ingredients they need to be a better team in 2025.