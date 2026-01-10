Georgia Tech vs Miami Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

15:56 1H - Georgia Tech is in a 12-2 hole and has four tunrovers that has led to seven Miami points

17:31 1H- Miami is off to a 9-0 lead after back-to-back turnovers lead to two Shelton Henderson slams

18:38 1H- Miami has an early 5-0 lead vs the Yellow Jackets; Malik Reneau has three points

20:00 1H - Mo Sylla is back for the Yellow Jackets

Starting Lineups:

G- Lamar Washington

G- Akai Fleming

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

C- Mouhamed Sylla

Georgia Tech is back in action and looking to bounce back after an 82-72 loss at home vs Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets will have a chance to solidify their resume with a big road win over the Miami Hurricanes, which would give them a Quad 1 win. Can Georgia Tech do it and emerge victorious?

