Georgia Tech vs Miami Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
15:56 1H- Georgia Tech is in a 12-2 hole and has four tunrovers that has led to seven Miami points
17:31 1H- Miami is off to a 9-0 lead after back-to-back turnovers lead to two Shelton Henderson slams
18:38 1H- Miami has an early 5-0 lead vs the Yellow Jackets; Malik Reneau has three points
20:00 1H- Mo Sylla is back for the Yellow Jackets
Starting Lineups:
G- Lamar Washington
G- Akai Fleming
F- Kowacie Reeves
F- Baye Ndongo
C- Mouhamed Sylla
Georgia Tech is back in action and looking to bounce back after an 82-72 loss at home vs Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets will have a chance to solidify their resume with a big road win over the Miami Hurricanes, which would give them a Quad 1 win. Can Georgia Tech do it and emerge victorious?
