Georgia Tech vs Miami Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Can the Yellow Jackets pull out a key road victory?
Najeh Wilkins
Jan 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire coaches against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire coaches against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

15:56 1H- Georgia Tech is in a 12-2 hole and has four tunrovers that has led to seven Miami points

17:31 1H- Miami is off to a 9-0 lead after back-to-back turnovers lead to two Shelton Henderson slams

18:38 1H- Miami has an early 5-0 lead vs the Yellow Jackets; Malik Reneau has three points

20:00 1H- Mo Sylla is back for the Yellow Jackets

Starting Lineups:

G- Lamar Washington

G- Akai Fleming

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

C- Mouhamed Sylla

Georgia Tech is back in action and looking to bounce back after an 82-72 loss at home vs Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets will have a chance to solidify their resume with a big road win over the Miami Hurricanes, which would give them a Quad 1 win. Can Georgia Tech do it and emerge victorious?

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day

Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

