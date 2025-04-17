Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Has Been Active Under Newly Hired Coach Karen Blair
Newly minted Georgia Tech head coach Karen Blair has been active since her arrival on April 9th. She hired two new coaches to join her staff in Marsha Frese and Chris Meadow Sr. On Wednesday evening, it was announced by Talia Goodman of On3 that Ariadna Termis had withdrawn her name from the transfer portal
Termis averaged 4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game. The Spain native scored a season high 13 points against Oregon this season. Termis was an excellent depth piece this season for the Yellow Jackets. She doubled her minutes from a season ago, from 10 minutes to 20. She also increased her scoring output, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks by averaging career-highs in all categories.
Coach Blair landed her first transfer portal target, Brianna Turnage, who came over from Florida State.
Our own Arvon Bacon has more on Brianna Turnage:
"The 6-foot1 guard averaged 1.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 35 percent on 13.8 minutes in her junior season. During her high school career, Turnage was part of what could be considered one of the most remarkable runs in Georgia high school girls' basketball history, securing four consecutive state championships with an undefeated record of 98-0. Fellow high school and college teammate, Ta'Niya Latson."
It is a good sign that Coach Blair was able to keep Termis, especially with so much of the roster from this year’s tournament team has found new homes: Danielle Carnegie (Georgia), Tonie Morgan (Kentucky), Tanna Thompson (Ole Miss), Rusne Augustinaite (Clemson)
It was also announced today that All-ACC guard Kara Dunn had committed to the USC Trojans.
Coach Blair is off to a good start in just a week on the job, already adding coaching hires and being active in the portal to fill out the rest of the roster. It will be interesting to see who else she adds in the portal and brings onto the 2025 roster.
