How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Wake Forest
It is the final day of the regular season in the ACC and Georgia Tech is looking to finish on a four-game winning streak and possible get up to the No. 7 seed in the conference ahead of the tournament next week.
Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) is on a three-game winning streak, finishing its home schedule with decisive wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) to clinch a top-8 seed in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of their last nine games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month. Tech is looking to notch its third ACC road win Saturday, and also can improve its tournament seed by beating the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC), in sixth place in the ACC, also can improve its tournament seed with a win Saturday. The Demon Deacons have dropped four of their last six games, including a 93-70 loss at Duke Monday. Two of the losses came to Florida State and Virginia at home, where Wake is 6-3 in ACC games this season, but Wake also won at SMU, which is one game ahead of them in the ACC standings.
Georgia Tech clinched a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and at least a No. 8 seed with its win over Miami. The Yellow Jackets are alone in 8th place in the ACC standings, two games ahead of 9th-place Virginia and Virginia Tech (both 8-11) with one game to play.
With a win over Wake Forest, Tech can still catch Stanford (11-8) and earn the No. 7 seed since it also has a tiebreaker over the Cardinal.
In next week’s ACC Tournament, the No. 8 seed will play the No. 9 seed at noon Wednesday. The No. 7 seed plays its first game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Georgia Tech’s current 3-game winning streak matches its longest this season. Tech’s longest win streak under Damon Stoudamire is 4 games (during December of 2023).
Georgia Tech once stood 2-6 in ACC play this season, but has won 5 of its last 6 games, 7 of its last 9 (Feb. 1 to the present), and 8 of its last 11 (Jan. 22 to present).
Tech is 3-5 in games vs. Quad 1 teams this season with wins over Louisville on 2/1, Clemson on 2/4 and Pittsburgh on 2/25, and have one more opportunity at Wake Forest Saturday. The Jackets are 7-12 vs. Quad 1 teams under Damon Stoudamire.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
Saturday, March 7, 2025 | 2:15 p.m. EST | Winston-Salem, N.C. | Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Television: The CW Network (Announcers: Thom Brennaman, Mike Gminski)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 383 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
