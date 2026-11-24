Georgia Tech is going to play its seventh straight home game to start the season tomorrow night when they welcome in Samford to McCamish Pavilion for a matchup.

The Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back from their loss to Georgia last Friday and get back in the win column. To ensure they do that, they are going to have to start games faster and not have to play catch up in the second half like they have multiple times this season, including in Friday's loss to the Bulldogs.

In that game, Georgia Tech trailed by 14 at halftime and was having their worst shooting performance of the season. The Yellow Jackets were just 1-for-12 from three and could not find any kind of rhythm. They let Georgia score 22 points off of 13 Georgia Tech turnovers, another key stat that swung the game in favor of the Bulldogs.

But that game is in the past and the only one that head coach Scott Cross is worried about is the one tomorrow night against Samford. When looking at these two teams from a power rating standpoint, Georgia Tech comes into the game ranked 119th in the newest KenPom ratings and Samford is ranked 249th. Those numbers are thrown out the window though when the actual game starts and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to play well if they want to leave tomorrow night with their sixth win of the season.

Here is all the viewing information that you need for tomorrow's game:

How to Watch

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 | 7 p.m. ET |Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

This is a matchup that has happened five times before between the two programs, but this is going to be the first meeting since 1975. The Yellow Jackets have won all of the previous matchups and are going to be favored to do so again on Tuesday night.

The good from Friday's game is that the team did not quit and continued to battle against what should be an NCAA Tournament level team. They have to correct the slow starts and poor offense, especially turnovers, if they want to build momemtum for the rest of the season.