How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Kansas State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech's season rolls on tonight and the Yellow Jackets are going to get a chance to compete in the WBIT against Kansas State. Georgia Tech has improved over the course of Karen Blair's first season as head coach and will look to get better this postseason and use it as a spring board for next season.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Georgia Tech (14-18, 8-10 ACC) vs. #2 Kansas State (18-17, 8-10 Big 12)

Thursday, March 19 · 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT · Bramlage Coliseum

Television: ESPN+ · Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller · Analyst: Missy Heidrick

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App · Richard Musterer

Looking at the matchup

For the third-straight season and 11th in the last 15, Georgia Tech women’s basketball gears up for

postseason action in the first round of the WBIT Thursday against second-seeded Kansas State.

The Yellow Jackets return to the court two weeks after a 1-1 record in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s

Basketball Tournament. Tech defeated Florida State, 72-60, in the first round but fell the next day to sixth-seeded Virginia Tech.

2026 marks Tech’s second WBIT appearance. The Jackets participated in the first-ever WBIT two

seasons ago but were dealt a loss at Mississippi State in the opening round. Tech is led by the play of 2026 All-ACC Performer Talayah Walker and All-Defensive Teamer Brianna ‘Snoop’ Turnage. Walker averages 17.1 points per game, a mark that is fourth in the ACC. Turnage’s 10.8 rebounds per game are second in the league. The Yellow Jackets square off with the Wildcats for just the third time in program history. KSU holds a 2-0 series lead, with the last meeting coming over 23 years ago on Nov. 17, 2002 in Manhattan.

Thursday’s game is the eighth WBIT/WNIT game in program history for the Yellow Jackets that

will take place on the opponent’s home court. The Jackets look to capture their first win in this scenario since March 18, 2000 on the road at Chattanooga. That game is the only true road WBIT/WNIT win in Tech’s history. In the last five games, Walker is averaging an astounding 21.2 points per game and 6.4 RPG. Turnage is grabbing 11 rebounds per game in that stretch. Defensively, the Jackets have held opponents to 35.3% from the floor and 25.2% from distance in the last five games while outscoring opponents 97-68 in the first quarter.

Thursday is just the second WBIT/WNIT matchup for the Jackets against a team from the Big 12. The

first came on March 27, 1992, against Nebraska, part of the formerly called Big 8. Tech won 73-68 at

the Cal Farley Coliseum in Amarillo, Texas