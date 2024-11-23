How To Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 18 Cincinnati: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-0) has had a week since their loss to rival Georgia and the Yellow Jackets are back on the court today at McCamish Pavillion and they will face their first ranked opponent of the season. No. 18 Cincinnati is coming to Atlanta and Damon Stoudamire's team is hoping to get their biggest win of the year today against the Bearcats, who are expected to be a contender in a loaded Big 12 conference.
The Bearcats (4-0), an NIT team last season, are making their first road trip of the season following a 76-60 win over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night. Cincinnati also has defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (109-54), Morehead State (83-56) and Nichols State (86-49), winning their four games by an average of 33.8 points while scoring 88.5 points per game.
Tech and Cincinnati are meeting for the 13th time in series history, but for just the third time in Atlanta and the first time since 1979, when both programs were members of the Metro Conference. The Yellow Jackets won both prior meetings, played at Alexander Memorial Coliseum.
The teams met last season at Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Bank Arena, with the Bearcats taking an 89-54 victory in Tech’s fourth game of the season. Tech is meeting its first Associated Press Top 25 team this season. The Yellow Jackets went 3-1 against Top 25 teams during the 2023-24 season. Today is game 5 in Georgia Tech’s seven-game homestand to open the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets do not leave Atlanta until they visit Oklahoma on Dec. 3 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
UC associate head coach Chad Dollar, who has been with the Bearcats the last three seasons, was on the staff at Georgia Tech under head coach Brian Gregory for five seasons from 2011-16, serving the last two as associate head coach.
Georgia Tech and Cincinnati are meeting for the 13th time, with UC holding a 9-3 lead. The teams met last Nov. 22, with the Bearcats taking an 89-54 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Tech has won both prior meeting played in Atlanta, a 59-56 win in 1978 and an 82-73 victory in 1979.
Prior to last year’s game, the most recent meeting was an 87-70 Bearcat victory in the 1996 NCAA Southeast Regional semifinal at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Tech and Cincinnati met eight times as members of the old Metro Conference in the latter half of the 1970s, with the Bearcats winning five of the eight games. Two of Tech’s three wins came at home in Alexander Memorial Coliseum, the other occurred in the 1978 Metro Conference Tournament, which was played at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati.
Tech is 0-4 in regular season games at Cincinnati, three of those at Riverfront Coliseum and the other in the teams’ firstever meeting in 1926. Tech has never played at Fifth Third Bank Arena.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
Live Stream: ACC Network Extra | ESPN+ (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Nick Klos)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 388 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Odds
At Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 7.5 point underdog at home vs the Bearcats. The total is set at 149.5.
