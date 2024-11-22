Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Trending To Flip Four Star Clemson Commit

All Yellow Jackets

After beating NC State on Thursday night and moving to 7-4, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key might be getting ready to pull off another big win. One of the players in attendance at last night's game was four-star safety Tae Harris, who has been committed to Clemson since March 18th. Today, multiple recruiting experts have logged in predictions for Key and Georgia Tech to flip Harris from the Tigers and land one of the best defensive prospects in the country.

It seems obvious, but this would be a massive commitment for Georgia Tech if it does happen. On the 247Sports Composite, Harris is ranked as the No. 48 player in the country, No. 3 safety in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. He is the third highest-rated player in the Tigers recruiting class. If Harris does indeed land in Georgia Tech's class, the Yellow Jackets would almost certainly finish with the No. 2 class in the ACC behind Miami. Georgia Tech trails Clemson at the moment, but only slightly. Gaining a player of this caliber and Clemson losing him would have the Yellow Jackets leapfrogging the Tigers for the No. 2 class in the conference.

Harris would be the second-highest rated player in Georgia Tech's class, behind five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. He would be the third top-100 player in the class along with Petty and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson. While predictions can be wrong from time to time, things are trending the right way for Georgia Tech.

Currently, Georgia Tech's class ranks 19th on 247Sports and No. 3 in the ACC.

