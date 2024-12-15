How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Northwestern: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and North Carolina, Georgia Tech is hoping to get back in the win column today with a win over Northwestern in Milwaukee.
Georgia Tech (4-5) fell to the No. 21 Sooners in the SEC/ACC Challenge and dropped a 68-65 decision to the No. 20 Tar Heels on the road last week. The Yellow Jackets had won their two games prior, defeating Central Arkansas, 87-68, Saturday, and Charleston Southern, 91-67, to finish off a seven-game homestand to open the season.
The Wildcats (7-3) split their first two Big Ten Conference games in their most recent action, coming up short on the road at Iowa (80-79) and downing No. 19 Illinois (70-66) at home. Northwestern’s three losses to Dayton, Butler and Iowa have come by a total of eight points.
The Yellow Jackets were 5-1 in the Milwaukee Bucks’ former home, the Bradley Center. Tech started its 1992 Sweet 16 run in the Bradley Center with victories over Houston and Southern California, the latter on the “Miracle in Milwaukee,” James Forrest’s buzzer-beating three-point field goal at the buzzer. The Jackets also began their 2004 run to the national championship game at the Bradley Center with victories over Northern Iowa and Boston College. Tech returned to the Bradley Center in 2010 for NCAA Tournament first- and second-round games, defeating Oklahoma State before bowing to Ohio State.
Sunday marks the sixth meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Wildcats, who lead the series 3-2. All five of the previous games were part of the former ACC-Big Ten Challenge series.
Georgia Tech is 23-39 all-time against the Big Ten, last meeting a member of the conference last season when the Yellow Jackets captured an 82-81 overtime decision against Penn State at Madison Square Garden. That record does not count the Yellow Jackets’ 36-40 mark against Maryland, which was previously a member of the Atlantic Coast conference.
Georgia Tech remains ahead of its pace in several offensive categories through eight games compared to the same period a year ago – scoring average (78.1 ppg over 71.0), field goal percentage (43.9 pct. over 39.9), three-point percentage (32.0 over 29.6), free throw percentage (68.7 over 65.3), assist/turnover ratio (120/84 over 105/102).
Tech also ranks much higher in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom.com – 70.5 possessions per game (59th in the nation), compared to 67.6 possessions (168th nationally) a year ago and the fastest Tech has played since the 2000-01 season.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
How to Watch
Television: Big Ten Network (Announcers: Jeff Levering, Stephen Bardo)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 371 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 6.5 point underdog vs the Wildcats and the total is set at 139.5
