Georgia Tech Football: Haynes King and Aaron Philo Officially Announce Their Return for 2025
Georgia Tech is officially going to have one of the best quarterback rooms in the country next season. While Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King hinted that he would be back for another season yesterday, he and true freshman Aaron Philo both officially announced tonight that they would be back on The Flats for next season.
King has one more year of eligibility remaining, while Philo showed this season that he can be the quarterback of the future once King leaves after next season. King told the media yesterday that he was going to play in the bowl game:
"It's just who I am and what this team is about and it starts with the quarterback, if your quarterback isn't tough, resilient, your team's not going to be tough or resilient. That is not even in the question. If I can go, I'm going and that's just me, I love the game of football, love to compete, and um you know it hadn't even come up and Coach Key knows better than to ask me you know, if I can go I'm going."
King was then asked if he had given any thought to coming back for the 2025 season:
"Yeah I will probably come back. You know, nothing is official nowadays but I mean I have not thought about leaving or this or that but the people that we have in this building, it is rare and I value relationships with people and the direction this program is going, you can't put a digit or a number on it and I am probably going to be here next year, I love this team, love the coaching staff and love what they have done and I am not one to go back on my word either. "
Having King back for next season is massive for Georgia Tech and makes them contenders to get to the ACC Championship game. King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
Two of Georgia Tech's five losses came with King out of the lineup. When he came back, he split time with Philo in wins over Miami and NC State, before playing his normal full-time snaps against the Bulldogs. Philo played the majority of snaps in the win over the Wolfpack. Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards as well as 57 yards rushing and led the game-winning drive.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).
This is great news for the program and all signs point to a big 2025 season coming.
