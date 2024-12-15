How To Watch No. 25 Georgia Tech vs No. 14 North Carolina: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
One of the top women's Basketball games in the country is going down in Chapel Hill today between No. 14 North Carolina and No. 25 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 10-0 to start this season, while the Tar Heels are 10-1. It is the conference opener for both teams and getting a 1-0 start in ACC play would be huge for both teams. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 60-point win over ULM earlier this week and also had a dominant win over Mercer last Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets look to extend their win streak to 11 games after defeating Louisiana Monroe last Wednesday, 97-37. The 60-point rout was the largest margin of victory since 2011 as four different Yellow Jackets reached double-figures to help seal the win. Rusne Augustinaite led the way offensively with 17 points, connecting of five from three-point distance. For the fourth time this season, Tech finished with 10 or more three-pointers, draining 14 in the win.
North Carolina comes into Sunday’s matinee with a 10-1 ledger and its only loss coming against No. 2 UConn. The Tar Heels are 6-0 when competing at home and carry a seven-game win streak into ACC play. Alyssa Ustby leads UNC with 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on average.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
How to Watch:
- Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 | 2 p.m. ET | Chapel Hill, N.C. | Carmichael Arena
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
- Live Stats: Click Here
