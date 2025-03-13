LIVE ACC Tournament Updates: Georgia Tech vs Duke Basketball Score
Georgia Tech used a strong second half to break their losing streak to Virginia in the 2nd round of the ACC Tournament and now they get to face the top team in the league. No. 1 Duke is a heavy favorite today, but the Yellow Jackets are looking to shock the world and advance to the ACC semifinals tomorrow night.
Duke (28-3, 19-1 ACC) lost its only ACC game at Clemson on Feb. 8, but has reeled off seven wins in a row since then by nearly 28 points a game. The closest game was an 80- 62 victory at Virginia on Feb. 17. The Blue Devils defeated the Yellow Jackets, 82-56, on Dec. 21 in Atlanta in the teams’ only regular season meeting. The winner of the Tech-Duke game will advance to face the winner of Wake Forest and North Carolina at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Stay locked in right here for the latest updates from Charlotte!
1st Half
Additional Links
Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Duke Basketball
Georgia Tech vs Duke: Three Keys For the Yellow Jackets To Pull Off A Stunning Victory
Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Duke Basketball