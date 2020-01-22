Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Cardinals | Game 19
Matthew McGavic
Good afternoon from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5 ACC) are set to do battle against the #6 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC). The Jackets are hoping to break a pair of streaks tonight: Louisville has won 4 in a row (Miami, Notre Dame, Pitt, Duke) while Tech has dropped their last 2 (Notre Dame, Virginia). If their record is any indicator, being away from the Thrillerdome could be beneficial for them, as they are 5-4 away from home but just 3-3 at McCamish Pavilion.
Tipoff is set for 7:00pm, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South (link here).
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Cardinals and other related readings:
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Jose Alvarado
G Michael Devoe
F Jordan Usher
F Moses Wright
C James Banks III
- Louisville Cardinals
G Fresh Kimble
G Darius Perry
G Dwayne Sutton
F Jordan Nwora
C Steven Enoch
Personnel Update: Shooting guard Michael Devoe (foot) and forward Evan Cole (wrist) are still questionable for tonight's matchup.
FIRST HALF: