Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Cardinals | Game 19

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5 ACC) are set to do battle against the #6 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC). The Jackets are hoping to break a pair of streaks tonight: Louisville has won 4 in a row (Miami, Notre Dame, Pitt, Duke) while Tech has dropped their last 2 (Notre Dame, Virginia). If their record is any indicator, being away from the Thrillerdome could be beneficial for them, as they are 5-4 away from home but just 3-3 at McCamish Pavilion.

Tipoff is set for 7:00pm, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South (link here).

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Cardinals and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Without Turnovers, Alvarado Thinks GT Is A Championship Team

Pastner Adamant That Georgia Tech Is Better Than 8-10 Record

Georgia Tech Dealing With Injuries Ahead Of Louisville Matchup

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Louisville Cardinals

G Fresh Kimble

G Darius Perry

G Dwayne Sutton

F Jordan Nwora

C Steven Enoch

Personnel Update: Shooting guard Michael Devoe (foot) and forward Evan Cole (wrist) are still questionable for tonight's matchup.

FIRST HALF:

Comments

